Donald Trump v Kamala Harris: What do polls indicate of who is winning the US elections? Check here

Donald Trump v Kamala Harris: What polls indicate of which presidential candidate is leading among voters in the 2024 US Elections scheduled for November. We take a look.

Livemint
Updated11 Sep 2024, 07:06 AM IST
Donald Trump v Kamala Harris: Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee and US Vice President Harris shake hands as they arrive at their podiums to attend a presidential debate hosted by ABC in Philadelphia, on September 10, 2024.
Donald Trump v Kamala Harris: Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee and US Vice President Harris shake hands as they arrive at their podiums to attend a presidential debate hosted by ABC in Philadelphia, on September 10, 2024. (Reuters / Brian Snyder)

Donald Trump v Kamala Harris: Republican presidential nominee and former United States President Donald Trump, and Democratic presidential candidate and US Vice President Kamala Harris are facing-off in their first debate today (September 10 local time / September 11 IST).

Hosted by ABC ahead of the November 2024 US Presidential elections, the debate is taking place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. In IST that is 6:30 am today, September 11.

Also Read | Trump vs Harris Debate LIVE: Harris copies Biden’s plan, says Trump

Amid the debate, we check at where both candidates are in terms of favour among US voters. While Trump was leading widely when contesting against US President Joe Biden, Harris taking over the campaign brought about a reversal of sorts. So, did that initial momentum for Harris sustain into steady lead? We take a look.

Trump v Harris: What Do US Polls Say?

Now, Harris and Trump are locked in a “tight contest”, as per multiple voter polls conducted on September 10, Hindustan Times reported.

 

This is a developing story, more updates coming soon…

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Sep 2024, 07:06 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsDonald Trump v Kamala Harris: What do polls indicate of who is winning the US elections? Check here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power

    445.20
    03:58 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    27.35 (6.55%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    138.90
    03:59 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    5.85 (4.4%)

    Tata Steel

    149.45
    03:59 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    285.80
    03:49 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    4.25 (1.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aether Industries

    1,059.45
    03:53 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    90.05 (9.29%)

    Allcargo Logistics

    71.09
    03:50 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    5.58 (8.52%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    758.65
    03:42 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    54.45 (7.73%)

    Linde India

    7,900.00
    03:29 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    528.45 (7.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,460.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue