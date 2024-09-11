Donald Trump v Kamala Harris: What do polls indicate of who is winning the US elections? Check here

Donald Trump v Kamala Harris: Republican presidential nominee and former United States President Donald Trump, and Democratic presidential candidate and US Vice President Kamala Harris are facing-off in their first debate today (September 10 local time / September 11 IST).

Hosted by ABC ahead of the November 2024 US Presidential elections, the debate is taking place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. In IST that is 6:30 am today, September 11.

Amid the debate, we check at where both candidates are in terms of favour among US voters. While Trump was leading widely when contesting against US President Joe Biden, Harris taking over the campaign brought about a reversal of sorts. So, did that initial momentum for Harris sustain into steady lead? We take a look.

Trump v Harris: What Do US Polls Say? Now, Harris and Trump are locked in a “tight contest”, as per multiple voter polls conducted on September 10, Hindustan Times reported.