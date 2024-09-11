Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Us News/  Donald Trump v Kamala Harris: What do polls indicate of who is winning the US elections? Check here

Donald Trump v Kamala Harris: What do polls indicate of who is winning the US elections? Check here

Livemint

Donald Trump v Kamala Harris: What polls indicate of which presidential candidate is leading among voters in the 2024 US Elections scheduled for November. We take a look.

Donald Trump v Kamala Harris: Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee and US Vice President Harris shake hands as they arrive at their podiums to attend a presidential debate hosted by ABC in Philadelphia, on September 10, 2024.

Donald Trump v Kamala Harris: Republican presidential nominee and former United States President Donald Trump, and Democratic presidential candidate and US Vice President Kamala Harris are facing-off in their first debate today (September 10 local time / September 11 IST).

Hosted by ABC ahead of the November 2024 US Presidential elections, the debate is taking place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. In IST that is 6:30 am today, September 11.

Amid the debate, we check at where both candidates are in terms of favour among US voters. While Trump was leading widely when contesting against US President Joe Biden, Harris taking over the campaign brought about a reversal of sorts. So, did that initial momentum for Harris sustain into steady lead? We take a look.

Trump v Harris: What Do US Polls Say?

Now, Harris and Trump are locked in a “tight contest", as per multiple voter polls conducted on September 10, Hindustan Times reported.

This is a developing story, more updates coming soon…

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.