Incoming US President Donald Trump has sharply criticized President Joe Biden’s recent decision to commute the sentences of 37 federal death row inmates, calling it “unbelievable” and “devastating” for the victims' families. Trump, writing on his Truth Social platform, expressed outrage at Biden’s move, claiming that the individuals whose sentences were commuted were “the worst killers” in the country.

“Joe Biden just commuted the Death Sentence on 37 of the worst killers in our Country,” Trump wrote. “When you hear the acts of each, you won’t believe that he did this. Makes no sense. Relatives and friends are further devastated. They can’t believe this is happening!”

Biden’s commutations, which leave only three federal inmates facing execution, have drawn significant political attention. The decision was made as Biden nears the end of his presidency, a move that highlights his longstanding stance against the federal death penalty.

The three individuals remaining on death row are Dylann Roof, who murdered nine Black parishioners at a Charleston church in 2015; Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, convicted of the Boston Marathon bombing; and Robert Bowers, responsible for the 2018 Tree of Life Synagogue shooting.

Trump vows to pursue death penalty after inauguration Trump, who has been a staunch supporter of the death penalty throughout his political career, has pledged to aggressively pursue the death penalty for violent criminals upon his inauguration. In his post, Trump stated he would direct the Justice Department to seek the death penalty for those responsible for heinous crimes, including violent rapists, murderers, and drug dealers.

"As soon as I am inaugurated, I will direct the Justice Department to vigorously pursue the death penalty to protect American families and children from violent rapists, murderers, and monsters," Trump said. "We will be a Nation of Law and Order again!"

Trump’s statements echo his previous calls for stronger penalties for violent criminals, particularly those involved in drug trafficking and violent crimes. During his first term, Trump presided over 13 federal executions, more than any modern president, which has remained a controversial aspect of his tenure.

As the US approaches the transition to a new administration, the debate over the future of capital punishment is likely to intensify. Trump’s vow to restore and expand the death penalty stands in stark contrast to Biden’s ongoing push for criminal justice reform and a moratorium on federal executions. The next presidential term will shape the direction of federal policies on capital punishment, setting the stage for a continued national debate on the issue.

Biden’s decision drew sharp contrasts with the approach of his incoming successor, Donald Trump, who has called for expanding the use of the death penalty. In his 2024 campaign announcement, Trump advocated for the death penalty for drug dealers, human traffickers, and others involved in serious criminal activity. During his first term, Trump oversaw 13 federal executions, the highest number under any modern president.