Donald Trump vows to end ‘ridiculous, but deadly’ Russia-Ukraine war with help from Turkish President Erdogan

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (May 5) said he had a “very good and productive” phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, where they discussed a wide range of international issues including the Ukraine war, Syria, and the crisis in Gaza.

Trump shared the update in a Truth Social post, emphasising his desire to see an immediate end to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“I look forward to working with President Erdoğan on getting the ridiculous, but deadly, War between Russia and Ukraine ended — NOW!” Trump wrote.

The statement comes at a time of mounting global anxiety over the drawn-out Russia-Ukraine conflict and reflects Trump’s ongoing effort to cast himself as a peacemaker on the world stage.

Revisits warm ties Trump praised his past relationship with Erdoğan, recalling moments of close cooperation during his first term.

“During my four years as President, my relationship with President Erdoğan was excellent. We worked together closely on numerous things,” he noted, citing the release of American pastor Andrew Brunson from a Turkish prison in 2018 as an example.

“He helped return Pastor Andrew Brunson… immediately upon my request.”

Future visits on the horizon Trump added that Erdoğan had invited him to visit Turkey “at a future date” and that the Turkish leader would, in turn, visit Washington, D.C.

Though no dates were specified, the exchange signals continued diplomatic interest between the two leaders.

Turkey’s role as a neutral diplomatic power Trump has repeatedly vowed to broker peace in Ukraine within 24 hours of beginning his second term, a promise he has made to both Kyiv and Moscow.

Turkey, a NATO member, has played a significant role in maintaining relations with both Russia and Ukraine since the invasion. The Turkish government has twice hosted talks in an attempt to mediate a peace deal.

Erdoğan on Syria and humanitarian aid During the conversation, Erdoğan emphasised that US efforts to ease sanctions on Syria could contribute to the stabilisation of the war-torn nation. The Turkish president highlighted the importance of humanitarian aid reaching Gaza without interruption. “Humanitarian aid should be delivered to Gaza without interruption,” Erdoğan stated, expressing concern over the ongoing blockade and its devastating impact on the region.

The humanitarian situation has worsened as Israel halted all aid to Gaza in March, with military operations continuing.

Washington’s sanctions on Syria While Erdoğan welcomed the idea of easing sanctions on Syria, the US has stated that any normalisation or lifting of sanctions would depend on significant progress made by Syria’s new leadership. Washington has set conditions focused on actions against terrorism and other priorities before any sanctions relief is considered.

