US President Donald Trump delivered a combative speech at the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday, vowing to root out what he called “rogue actors and corrupt forces” within the government. Speaking from the same institution that pursued criminal investigations against him, Trump promised accountability and pledged to expose wrongdoing at the highest levels.

Trump’s warning to ‘rogue actors’ “We will expose, and very much expose, their egregious crimes and severe misconduct, of which was levels you’ve never seen anything like it,” Trump declared. “It’s going to be legendary. It’s going to also be legendary for the people that are able to seek it out and bring justice.”

Trump also took credit for revoking security clearances of some former officials involved in investigations against him and for pardoning individuals convicted in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, referring to them as “political prisoners who had been grossly mistreated.”

“We removed the senior FBI officials who misdirected resources to send SWAT teams after grandmothers and J6 hostages,” he claimed.

‘Great honor’ to fire James Comey During his speech, Trump again defended his decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey, calling it a “great honor.” He also accused the DOJ and FBI of being politically biased against him.

“They spied on my campaign, launched one hoax and disinformation operation after another,” Trump said. “They broke the law on a colossal scale. They persecuted my family, staff, and supporters, raided my home, Mar-a-Lago, and did everything within their power to prevent me from becoming the president of the United States.”

Praising Judge Aileen Cannon Trump also praised US District Judge Aileen Cannon, the Florida judge who dismissed his classified documents case in 2023.

“We had an amazing judge in Florida, and her name is Aileen Cannon,” Trump said. “Actually, she was brilliant, she moved quickly. She was the absolute model of what a judge should be. And she was strong and tough.”

Cannon, whom Trump appointed in 2020, dismissed the classified documents case on constitutional grounds, leading to an appeal from Special Counsel Jack Smith. However, after Trump’s reelection, Smith later dropped the appeal.

Trump declares himself ‘Chief Law Enforcement Officer’ Standing next to 180 kilos of fake fentanyl marked “DEA evidence,” Trump declared himself the top legal authority in the country.