Donald Trump vows to ‘save New York City’ from ‘Communist lunatic’ Zohran Mamdani

<p>US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (July 2) escalated his criticism of Zohran Mamdani pledging to intervene to “save” the New York City from what he described the Democratic candidate for mayor as a “Communist lunatic”.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: "As President of the United States, I’m not going to let this Communist Lunatic destroy New York. Rest assured, I hold all the levers, and have all the cards. I’ll save New York City, and make it “Hot” and “Great” again, just like I did with the Good Ol’ USA!"

Trump did not name the individual he was referring to, but the remark appeared to be aimed at Zohran Mamdani who is now officially the Democratic candidate for mayor of New York City after the official primary election results were released on Tuesday (July 1).

On Tuesday, Trump took his rhetoric further during a press conference in Florida. When asked by a reporter about Mamdani’s call to remove Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from city neighborhoods, Trump replied: “We’ll have to arrest him.”

Trump also publicly questioned Mamdani’s citizenship, suggesting the need to scrutinise him.

Zohran Mamdani clinches Democratic nomination for New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has officially secured the Democratic nomination for mayor of New York City, according to primary election results released on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old state assemblyman and self-described democratic socialist defeated former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo by a decisive margin, winning 56 percent to Cuomo’s 44 percent in the final round of ranked-choice voting.

With no candidate claiming an outright majority in the June 25 primary, election officials eliminated lower-ranking contenders and redistributed votes in accordance with the city’s ranked-choice process. Mamdani captured 43 percent on the first count, while Cuomo conceded defeat on election night, acknowledging the strong early lead.

Cuomo’s attempt to mount a political comeback after his 2021 resignation amid sexual harassment allegations fell short despite heavy campaigning and high name recognition.

Born in Uganda to South Asian parents, Mamdani has served in the New York State Assembly since 2021 and has gained prominence as part of a new generation of progressive lawmakers. If elected in November, he would be New York City’s first Muslim mayor.