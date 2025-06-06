Donald Trump vs Elon Musk: POTUS and Tesla boss set to have a private chat amid escalating feud

Donald Trump vs Elon Musk: Amid their brewing feud, US President Donald Trump and tech titan Elon Musk are set to have a private chat this Friday—after a flurry of activity by White House aides scrambling to set up the call.

Adding to the development, Trump however, has now said that he's “not particularly interested in talking” to Elon Musk, and stated that the tech billionaire "has lost his mind."

Elon Musk's a ‘man who has lost his mind’ Speaking to ABC News, Donald Trump claimed that Musk wants to talk to him, but he's not ready to talk to Musk.

Responding to questions about the scheduled chat between the two, Trump asked, “you mean the man who has lost his mind?” adding he was "not particularly" interested in talking to Elon Musk right now, reported ABC News.

Though details remain under wraps, a White House official had earlier confirmed that a private conversation between Elon Musk and Donald Trump is on the books for Friday, mentioned a report by Politico.

Elon Musk vs Donald Trump President Donald Trump and his ‘first buddy’ Elon Musk's months-long alliance witnessed a rife on Thursday, June 5. The once close allies were locked in a heated public feud after the Tesla and SpaceX CEO announced the retirement of SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft, hours after Trump threatened to cancel government contracts tied to Musk's companies.

What led to the fallout between Trump and his ‘first buddy’ The rift between Elon Musk and Donald Trump erupted over criticism of the POTUS's "One Big Beautiful Bill,' a sweeping tax-and-spending package Musk said will explode the deficit.

The rife quickly escalated into a political standoff, with both men trading sharp jabs and accusations. Musk accused President Donald Trump of being named in the sealed Jeffrey Epstein files — claiming that’s the "real reason" they’ve never been fully released, as per multiple reports.

'I think a bill can be big or it could be beautiful' In a May 28 CBS interview, Musk warned the bill could "worsen the federal deficit and undermine cost-cutting efforts led by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)."

"I think a bill can be big or it could be beautiful. But I don't know if it could be both," Musk quipped, adding, “It increases the budget deficit and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed Musk's concerns.