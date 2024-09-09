Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: He is a master at making everything about him so…, Democrats warn ahead of TV debate

Livemint
Updated9 Sep 2024, 06:45 AM IST
Democrats have issued a major warning to Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of her highly anticipated debate with Donald Trump. This comes as Americans anxiously await the showdown on ABC News in Philadelphia, especially after President Biden's underwhelming performance against Trump in Atlanta last June.

US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg called Harris “focused and disciplined,” and cautioned that more will be needed “to deal” with Trump.

Speaking to CNN, he said the primary goal is to help Americans recognize the differences in perspectives while reminding them that they already agree with her oncritical issues.

Buttigieg stressed Trump is a “master” at making everything “into a show that is all about him” and it will require almost “superhuman focus and discipline” to debate him

“Not because Donald Trump is a master of explaining policy ideas and how they are going to make people better off. It's because he's a master of taking any form or format that is on television and turning it into a show that is all about him. The less we are talking about him and the more we are talking about you, the better it's going to be for the vice president,” he said.

Also Read | Trump’s tariff threat: 100% on goods for nations moving away from the dollar

Senator John Fetterman, meanwhile told CNN, Trump “is a good debater,” but Harris is “going to do great.”

“I mean we can all remember he wrecked all the Republicans, he's a good debater. But at the end of the day, I don't believe this debate is going to be definitive because it's going to come down to this choice and it's going to be close,” the senator remarked.

Polls show Trump, Harris tied neck-and-neck

The US presidential race remains neck-and-neck according to polls released Sunday

Recent polls show that Donald Trump continues to enjoy unwavering support from nearly half of voters, despite his criminal conviction and involvement in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election results against Joe Biden. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris, who entered the race following Biden's sudden withdrawal in July, has quickly evolved from a relatively low-profile vice president to a strong contender. However, the polls indicate that she hasn't achieved a significant surge in support, leaving the race evenly balanced.

Also Read | Harris, Walz Plan Post-Debate Tour of Swing States in Tight Race

Key Findings here:

  • A New York Times/Siena poll found that 78-year-old Trump is leading Harris nationally by 48 to 47 percent, well within the margin of error.
  • The poll found Harris, 59, narrowly ahead in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania and tied in four other swing states -- Nevada, Georgia, North Carolina and Arizona.
  • A CBS News/YouGov poll put Harris ahead by one percentage point in Michigan and Wisconsin and tied in Pennsylvania.

(With inputs from agencies and CNN)

First Published:9 Sep 2024, 06:45 AM IST
Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: He is a master at making everything about him so…, Democrats warn ahead of TV debate

