Democrats have issued a major warning to Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of her highly anticipated debate with Donald Trump. This comes as Americans anxiously await the showdown on ABC News in Philadelphia, especially after President Biden's underwhelming performance against Trump in Atlanta last June.

US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg called Harris “focused and disciplined,” and cautioned that more will be needed “to deal” with Trump.

Speaking to CNN, he said the primary goal is to help Americans recognize the differences in perspectives while reminding them that they already agree with her oncritical issues.

“Not because Donald Trump is a master of explaining policy ideas and how they are going to make people better off. It's because he's a master of taking any form or format that is on television and turning it into a show that is all about him. The less we are talking about him and the more we are talking about you, the better it's going to be for the vice president,” he said.

Senator John Fetterman, meanwhile told CNN, Trump “is a good debater,” but Harris is “going to do great.”

“I mean we can all remember he wrecked all the Republicans, he's a good debater. But at the end of the day, I don't believe this debate is going to be definitive because it's going to come down to this choice and it's going to be close,” the senator remarked.

Polls show Trump, Harris tied neck-and-neck The US presidential race remains neck-and-neck according to polls released Sunday

Recent polls show that Donald Trump continues to enjoy unwavering support from nearly half of voters, despite his criminal conviction and involvement in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election results against Joe Biden. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris, who entered the race following Biden's sudden withdrawal in July, has quickly evolved from a relatively low-profile vice president to a strong contender. However, the polls indicate that she hasn't achieved a significant surge in support, leaving the race evenly balanced.