Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: Shashi Tharoor says early US Presidential poll results trends can be misleading because…

Vote counting in the 2024 US Presidential Elections shows a tight contest between Trump and Harris. Shashi Tharoor emphasises that early trends may be misleading as rural areas tend to favor Republicans, while urban areas lean Democratic, potentially altering the outcome.

Livemint
Published6 Nov 2024, 11:29 AM IST
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.(PTI)

US Presidential Elections 2024: The early trends of vote counting are indicating a close victory of Donald Trump against Kamala Harris in polls. Calling the early trends as misleading, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said that the vote counting “start off with less populated rural areas and then focuses on dense urban population”.

While speaking with ANI, Congress MP also said that maximum rural population of America is leaning towards Republicans, whereas Democrats enjoy popularity among urban population, hence a lot can change in the second phase of US Presidential Elections 2024 vote counting.

“The truth of the matter is that the way they count in America, it is a physical counting process as you know, they start off with the less populated rural areas. In America, the dense population is in urban areas. Rural areas are strongly Republicans and Trump-inclined in many states. Whereas, cities tend to be much more liberal and Democratic-inclined” Shashi Tharoor told ANI on Wednesday.

“So, once the city votes come in, the picture is changing. Already, the Associated Press News Agency which about 15-20 minutes ago had Trump in a very big lead is now showing electoral college votes at 220-205. Very tight. So, I think we just have to be prepared to wait until the final count is in. Plus, there may be challenges as we saw in 2020. The final result took a couple of days to come because Trump was challenging in 3-4 states. Let's see what happens, it looks like a very close election. Come what may,” he added.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 11:29 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsDonald Trump vs Kamala Harris: Shashi Tharoor says early US Presidential poll results trends can be misleading because…

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    ITC share price

    480.20
    12:45 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    0.15 (0.03%)

    Infosys share price

    1,816.60
    12:45 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    62.8 (3.58%)

    Tata Steel share price

    152.00
    12:45 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -0.3 (-0.2%)

    Larsen & Toubro share price

    3,601.90
    12:45 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    26.5 (0.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    EPL share price

    275.80
    12:35 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    13.8 (5.27%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    239.90
    12:35 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    4.9 (2.09%)

    City Union Bank share price

    180.50
    12:35 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.8 (1.01%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,335.90
    12:24 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    2.8 (0.21%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    516.70
    12:35 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -42.75 (-7.64%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

    404.45
    12:34 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -12.8 (-3.07%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,262.00
    12:35 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -32 (-2.47%)

    Timken India share price

    3,341.00
    12:33 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -79.15 (-2.31%)
    More from Top Losers

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,330.00
    12:34 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    298.1 (9.83%)

    CCL Products India share price

    733.25
    12:35 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    64.85 (9.7%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,463.00
    12:35 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1067 (7.41%)

    Syrma SGS Technology share price

    540.70
    12:35 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    34.15 (6.74%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,365.00110.00
      Chennai
      80,371.00110.00
      Delhi
      80,523.00110.00
      Kolkata
      80,375.00110.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.