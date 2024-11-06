Vote counting in the 2024 US Presidential Elections shows a tight contest between Trump and Harris. Shashi Tharoor emphasises that early trends may be misleading as rural areas tend to favor Republicans, while urban areas lean Democratic, potentially altering the outcome.

"The truth of the matter is that the way they count in America, it is a physical counting process as you know, they start off with the less populated rural areas. In America, the dense population is in urban areas. Rural areas are strongly Republicans and Trump-inclined in many states. Whereas, cities tend to be much more liberal and Democratic-inclined" Shashi Tharoor told ANI on Wednesday.