Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris US presidential debate: What to expect, when, where to watch

  • The clash of titans for the ABC-hosted 90-minute debate will take place at Philadelphia's National Constitution Center at 6.30 am IST on Wednesday.

Livemint
Published10 Sep 2024, 12:16 AM IST
Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris US presidential debate (AP Photo)
Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris US presidential debate (AP Photo)(AP)

With barely two months left for the United States Presidential Elections 2024 to take place, the campaign season's second general election debate and the first showdown between former President Donald Trump and US Vice President Kamala Harris will take place at 6.30 am IST on Wednesday.

According to the details, the clash of titans for the ABC News-hosted 90-minute debate will take place at Philadelphia's National Constitution Center. The debate will not have a live audience or live microphones.

Also Read | Is Donald Trump losing mental clarity just like Joe Biden? Expert says…

Earlier, the Kamala Harris team, in a letter to ABC News obtained by the Washington Post, mentioned that the arrangement would disadvantage the Democratic candidate, citing that it would prevent Trump from having face-to-face conversations with her.

“We suspect this is the primary reason for his campaign's insistence on muted microphones,” The WP noted team Harris's letter to ABC News.

For the much-awaited debate, even the senior adviser to the Trump campaign, Jason Miller, clarified that they accepted the ABC debate under the exact same terms as the CNN debate. 

Also Read | Trump demands ‘no lifts, boxes’ elevating Kamala Harris’ height during debate

The ABC debate would be hosted by ABC News Live Prime's anchor David Muir, and the anchor of World News Tonight – Linsey Davis.

Trump vs Harris debate: When and where to watch

The debate between Trump and Harris will be broadcast on ABC News at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday (6.30 am IST on Wednesday) with two commercial breaks.

For the live streaming, one can tune into ABC News Live, Disney+, Hulu and Fox News.

According to ABC News, Trump won the chance to select the podium location or the order of the final remarks, following he won a coin toss on Tuesday. While, Harris

Trump vs Harris debate: Where the debate will take place

The debate will take place at Philadelphia's National Constitution Center.

Trump vs Harris debate: Rules

For the debate, some rules have been set, beginning from where the candidates will stand, i.e. behind the podium. Rules also state what the speakers will get -- water, pens, and pads of paper.

Also Read | Donald Trump says ‘cops are in more danger’ because of Kamala Harris’s policies

Among other rules, there won't be any opening remarks. Also, the speakers will not be given early access to topics or questions. Only two minutes have been allotted for the closing remarks.

Apart from this, speakers should not be allowed to ask each other questions, and drafted notes have been prohibited.

Harris and Trump will only get two minutes each to answer questions, two minutes for rebuttals, and one minute for any further information, said ABC.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Sep 2024, 12:16 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsDonald Trump vs Kamala Harris US presidential debate: What to expect, when, where to watch

