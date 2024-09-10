With barely two months left for the United States Presidential Elections 2024 to take place, the campaign season's second general election debate and the first showdown between former President Donald Trump and US Vice President Kamala Harris will take place at 6.30 am IST on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the details, the clash of titans for the ABC News-hosted 90-minute debate will take place at Philadelphia's National Constitution Center. The debate will not have a live audience or live microphones.

Earlier, the Kamala Harris team, in a letter to ABC News obtained by the Washington Post, mentioned that the arrangement would disadvantage the Democratic candidate, citing that it would prevent Trump from having face-to-face conversations with her.

“We suspect this is the primary reason for his campaign's insistence on muted microphones," The WP noted team Harris's letter to ABC News.

For the much-awaited debate, even the senior adviser to the Trump campaign, Jason Miller, clarified that they accepted the ABC debate under the exact same terms as the CNN debate.

The ABC debate would be hosted by ABC News Live Prime's anchor David Muir, and the anchor of World News Tonight – Linsey Davis.

Trump vs Harris debate: When and where to watch The debate between Trump and Harris will be broadcast on ABC News at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday (6.30 am IST on Wednesday) with two commercial breaks.

For the live streaming, one can tune into ABC News Live, Disney+, Hulu and Fox News.

According to ABC News, Trump won the chance to select the podium location or the order of the final remarks, following he won a coin toss on Tuesday. While, Harris

Trump vs Harris debate: Rules For the debate, some rules have been set, beginning from where the candidates will stand, i.e. behind the podium. Rules also state what the speakers will get -- water, pens, and pads of paper.

Among other rules, there won't be any opening remarks. Also, the speakers will not be given early access to topics or questions. Only two minutes have been allotted for the closing remarks.

Apart from this, speakers should not be allowed to ask each other questions, and drafted notes have been prohibited.