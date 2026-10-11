Fuel deal gone too far? Trump wants 4.8 million tonnes of diesel from Russia: Can Moscow deliver what it promised?

President Donald Trump has announced that Russia will send the United States up to 4.8 million tonnes of diesel, roughly 36 million barrels, in an arrangement that sits uneasily with a new sanctions law and with Russia’s own depleted fuel sector. Moscow’s refineries have been battered by Ukrainian drone strikes, and its diesel exports have already fallen by almost half this year, leaving open the question of where such volumes would come from.

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Trump’s Russia Diesel Deal: How Much Fuel Will the US Receive? Trump made the announcement on social media on Friday, following a telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The call had been expected to cover a suspected case of plague in Russia. Instead, Trump said Russia would immediately supply more than 300,000 tons of diesel, followed by an additional 500,000 tons in November and 1 million tons “immediately thereafter.”

A further 3 million tons would arrive “within a short period of time” after that, he wrote.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 How much Russian diesel did Trump say the US would receive? ⌵ Trump announced a total of up to 4.8 million tonnes, or about 35.8 million barrels. The amount combines several planned shipments, including an initial delivery of more than 300,000 tonnes. 2 Can Russia deliver the promised 4.8 million tonnes of diesel? ⌵ Delivery is uncertain. Russian diesel exports have averaged about 550,000 barrels per day since July, while refinery attacks have reduced output and Moscow has restricted exports to protect domestic supply. 3 When are the Russian diesel shipments to the US expected to arrive? ⌵ Trump said more than 300,000 tonnes would be supplied immediately, followed by 500,000 tonnes in November and 1 million tonnes afterward. He gave no precise timetable for the final 3 million tonnes. 4 How does the US Treasury licence affect sanctions on Russian diesel? ⌵ The temporary licence exempts Russian diesel deliveries from US sanctions until April 2027 if the fuel was loaded onto tankers as of Friday. The article says it is the first diesel licence since February 2022 to extend beyond the standard 30-day window. 5 Will Trump’s Russian diesel deal significantly lower US fuel prices? ⌵ Analysts cited in the article say a significant price drop is unlikely. They argue the volumes are limited and that redirecting Russian supplies could lead its existing buyers to seek fuel elsewhere.

Added together, the tranches come to 4.8 million tonnes. Using a standard conversion of about 7.45 barrels of diesel per tonne, that is close to 35.8 million barrels.

Neither US nor Russian government has said who would pay for the fuel or when the later shipments would begin.

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Russia Diesel Exports in 2026: Can Moscow Deliver 4.8 Million Tonnes? The figures that matter most come from S&P Global, which reported that Russian diesel exports have averaged around 550,000 barrels per day since July. That is down from around 1 million barrels per day in the first half of 2026.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) says Russian diesel output has fallen by about 30%, a decline linked to Ukraine’s repeated attacks on refineries. Moscow has also restricted exports to protect domestic supply, and Russian accounts have described the curbs as a ban in place since July.

Set against those volumes, the headline commitment looks demanding, though the tranches arrive over different periods and should be read with care:

The first tranche : About 300,000 tonnes equals roughly 2.2 million barrels, or around four days of exports at the recent pace.

: About 300,000 tonnes equals roughly 2.2 million barrels, or around four days of exports at the recent pace. The November tranche : About 500,000 tonnes is roughly 3.7 million barrels. Spread across a 30-day month, that would be about 124,000 barrels per day, or nearly a quarter of recent export flows.

: About 500,000 tonnes is roughly 3.7 million barrels. Spread across a 30-day month, that would be about 124,000 barrels per day, or nearly a quarter of recent export flows. The full commitment: At 550,000 barrels per day, the entire 4.8 million tonnes would equal about 65 days of Russia’s current exports. At the first-half rate of 1 million barrels per day, it would equal about 36 days. These are illustrative comparisons, not forecasts.

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Trump gave no timetable for the final 3 million tonnes, so no precise share of export capacity can be calculated for the whole package.

Russia to Lift Diesel Export Curbs as Trump Deal Takes Shape The Russian side has indicated that it can move quickly.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told the state news agency Tass that Russia is “immediately starting to lift restrictions on diesel exports ahead of schedule.” He said Moscow could begin supplies to the US this month and that the domestic market would be “fully supplied” with diesel as well.

Putin’s statement, released by the Kremlin, said he and Trump gave “significant attention to the prospects of resolving the Ukrainian crisis” and also discussed “the situation around Iran and various aspects of bilateral relations.” Russia, he said, “confirmed its readiness to supply oil and oil products to the American and global markets.”

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He added: “I am confident that this will have a positive impact on the entire global economy.”

Presidential aide Yuri Ushakov would not say whether the US had made concessions in return, or what, if anything, Russia had been promised.

US Sanctions on Russian Diesel: How Trump’s New Treasury Licence Works Shortly after the announcement, US Treasury Department issued a temporary licence allowing Russian diesel to be supplied to the global market. It is the latest licence on Russian fuel since the Iran war began early this year.

It is also the first on diesel to run beyond the standard 30-day window since the Ukraine war started in February 2022.

Under the licence, US sanctions will not apply until April 2027 to deliveries of Russian diesel loaded onto tankers as of Friday. The extensions show how the Iran war has strengthened Moscow’s ability to profit from its energy exports.

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Will Trump’s Russia Diesel Deal Lower US Fuel Prices Before Midterms? The deal arrives as fuel costs weigh on American voters ahead of the midterm elections. The national average for a gallon of diesel stood at $6.28 on Friday, according to AAA, after reaching a record $6.52 on 22 September. Futures dipped on the news.

Trump did not address sanctions or the war in Ukraine in his post. He wrote: “Lower prices for Americans, especially our Great Farmers, Ranchers, and Truckers, is my Greatest Priority.”

Later, as he left the White House for a campaign rally, he said: “I want to thank President Putin. To be honest with you, we have massive amounts of oil coming into our country, and it’s diesel, which is what we want. So, thank you.”

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Analysts told the AP that the deal was unlikely to significantly lower diesel prices. Clayton Seigle of the Center for Strategic and International Studies said it would benefit Russia by helping it offload summer-grade diesel ahead of winter.

Michael Lynch of the Energy Policy Research Foundation told the AP that US imports would divert supplies from Russia’s existing customers, forcing them to seek alternatives and keeping prices largely unchanged.

About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More ✕ Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph.

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.