Why US President Donald Trump wants to rename ‘artificial intelligence’

United States President Donald Trump wants to rename artificial intelligence. The matter came up while he was giving his speech at the ‘AI Race Summit’ in the national capital of Washington DC late on July 23.

While the audience laughed, Donald Trump insisted it was not a joke, he wants to rename artificial intelligence. Why? Because he “doesn't like artificial anything” and “cause its not artificial, its genius”.

Why does Donald Trump want to rename artificial intelligence? During his speech at the AI Summit, Donald Trump noted these are the “earliest days of one of the most important technological revolutions in the history of the world”, adding that everyone around the globe is talking about AI.

He then went on to say that he doesn't like the name, “Around the globe everyone is talking about artificial intelligence. I find that too artificial, I can't stand it. I don't even like the name. You know, I don't like anything that is artificial so could we straighten that out, please? We should change the name.”

After the audience laughed, Donald Trump added, “I actually mean that. I don't like to name that artificial anything, cause its not artificial, its genius. Its pure genius.”

WATCH Video: Donald Trump wants to rename artificial intelligence?

America's ‘AI Action Plan’ gets Donald Trump's seal Donald Trump on July 23 signed an executive order outlining a 25-page “aggressive, low-regulation strategy” aimed at boosting the US' dominance in the AI tech race against China, according to an AFP report.

“America is the country that started the AI race, and as president of the United States, I'm here today to declare that America is going to win it… Winning this competition will be a test of our capacities unlike anything since the dawn of the space age,” Donald Trump said at the event, before signing several executive orders to give components of the strategy additional legal weight.

He added, “Winning the AI race will demand a new spirit of patriotism and national loyalty in Silicon Valley and beyond… for too long many of our largest tech companies have reaped the blessings of American freedom while building their factories in China, hiring workers in India and slashing profits in Ireland.”

Dubbed as “America's AI Action Plan”, the three main goals are: accelerating innovation, building infrastructure, and leading internationally on AI.

The administration is looking at AI advancement as “critical” to the US maintaining economic and military supremacy, the report added, noting that environmental consequences are sidelined in the planning document.

The plan, a collection of over 90 government proposals, calls for sweeping deregulation, with the administration promising to “remove red tape and onerous regulation” that could hinder private sector AI development.