Donald Trump warns Houthis and Iran of ‘real pain’ if attacks on US ships continue in Red Sea

US President Donald Trump vowed on Monday that military strikes against Yemen’s Houthi rebels will persist until they are no longer a threat to shipping. In a strong warning to the Houthis and their Iranian backers, Trump declared that “real pain” is yet to come if attacks on U.S. and allied vessels continue.

"We have only just begun" Trump made his stance clear in a statement on Truth Social, emphasizing that military action will not cease until the Houthis halt their hostilities.

“The choice for the Houthis is clear: Stop shooting at U.S. ships, and we will stop shooting at you. Otherwise, we have only just begun, and the real pain is yet to come, for both the Houthis and their sponsors in Iran,” he warned.

The president claimed that US forces have significantly weakened the Houthis through sustained airstrikes since March 15.

“The Iran-backed Houthi Terrorists have been decimated by the relentless strikes. We hit them every day and night—Harder and harder,” Trump stated.

Escalating tensions in the Red Sea The US and its allies have launched repeated airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen in response to attacks on commercial and military vessels in the Red Sea. The Houthis, who control large parts of Yemen, claim their actions are in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

Signalgate scandal overshadows strikes Trump’s remarks come as his administration grapples with a scandal involving a leaked discussion among senior US officials about the Yemen strikes. Dubbed "Signalgate," the controversy erupted after The Atlantic magazine revealed that its editor was mistakenly included in a chat on the Signal app, where top officials discussed airstrike timings and intelligence.

The leak involved National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, raising concerns over operational security.

Despite mounting pressure, Trump dismissed the controversy.

Trump escalates rhetoric against Iran Beyond the conflict in Yemen, Trump has intensified his warnings to Iran, amid the ongoing nuclear negotiations.