Donald Trump warns of ‘heavy force’ against protesters ahead of Army parade in Washington

US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to potential protesters ahead of a large-scale military parade scheduled for Saturday (June 14) in Washington, DC. The event will commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States Army and also coincide with Trump’s 79th birthday.

Advertisement

“We're going to celebrate big on Saturday,” Trump told reporters during a briefing in the Oval Office. “If any protesters want to come out, they will be met with very big force.”

Warning against protesters: "They hate our country" Trump’s comments come amid national tensions following protests in Los Angeles against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations. Just days ago, the president ordered troops to the city to quell the unrest.

“People that want to protest will be met with big force,” he said, before adding that he hadn’t yet heard of any planned protests at the Washington event. “But this is people that hate our country. They will be met with heavy force.”

Grand display of military power What’s planned for the day

Advertisement

The celebration will begin with a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, followed by a fitness competition and an Army birthday festival on the National Mall. The festival will include interactive displays, military demonstrations, and public engagement events aimed at showcasing Army history and capabilities.

The day will culminate in a massive parade through Washington, D.C., with Trump presiding over an enlistment and re-enlistment ceremony. Fireworks are scheduled for the evening, and the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team will drop in to present Trump with a flag.

Troop and equipment deployment More than 6,500 troops, 150 military vehicles, and 50 aircraft will take part in the parade. Equipment highlights include:

25+ M1 Abrams tanks

28 Stryker armored vehicles

Advertisement

Paladin self-propelled artillery units

M777 and M119 artillery pieces

The flyover segment will include Apache, Black Hawk, and Chinook helicopters, as well as historic World War II-era aircraft such as the B-25 bomber and P-51 Mustang.