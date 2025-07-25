Trump warns of secondary sanctions on Russia amid Ukraine war: 'We have to put...'

United Stated President Donald Trump on Friday warned of secondary sanctions on Russia amid Ukraine war, reported Reuters..

Speaking to reporters at the White House before leaving for a trip to Scotland, Trump said, as quoted by the Reuters, “It could be that we have to put secondary sanctions on Russia.”

Earlier on 14 July, the US President upped pressure on Russia to “stop the killing” in Ukraine within 50 days, reported Politico, adding he would impose secondary tariffs of up to 100 percent on nations which still trade with Russia.

He added that he would do this in his efforts to force the Kremlin to the negotiating table with Ukraine and give Moscow until early September to respond.

The report added that Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut had brought a bill that has 85 Senate co-sponsors would authorize the president to impose secondary tariffs of at least 500 percent on imported goods from countries such as China, Brazil and India.

“They are very biting. They are very significant. And they are going to be very bad for the countries involved,” Politico quoted Trump as saying to the reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

“They will be very, very powerful and very bad for the countries involved, and I hope we don’t have to pull that string and maybe we won’t, we’ll see,” he said.

Trump's talks with Putin: Trump had been trying to convince Russia to end its grinding three-year invasion of Ukraine and even dialed Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S.-led summits with Russian officials in Istanbul and Riyadh. However, his efforts have not been that fruitful.

In June, Russia hit Ukraine with 537 drones and missiles in Moscow’s most ferocious attack of the war, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

The slow pace of negotiation with Russia has started irritating Trump, and while referring to his conversations with Putin, he had said, “So far, it’s all talk and no action.”

“Actually, Vladimir called me up. He said, ‘I’d love to help you with respect to making a deal with a couple of ‘em like Iran.’ I say, ‘Vladimir, I only want help with one deal: Russia. Because you’re the only deal that we’re not doing too well on.’”

Trump had said that he believed the Russian leader was being truthful when he claimed to want peace. “I hope he does, we’re gonna find out soon, and it could be before the 50 days,” Trump said.

With agency inputs.