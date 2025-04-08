Donald Trump warns of ‘the obvious’ if Iran nuclear talks fail: ‘Not something I want to be involved with’

US President Donald Trump confirmed on Monday (April 7) that the United States has initiated direct talks with Iran over its nuclear program, marking a significant diplomatic development amid longstanding tensions.

“We’re having direct talks with Iran, and they’ve started. It’ll go on Saturday,” Trump told reporters at the White House, adding, “We have a very big meeting, and we’ll see what can happen.”

Trump: A deal is preferable to ‘the obvious’ Trump emphasised his administration’s commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. “Everybody agrees that doing a deal would be preferable to doing the obvious,” Trump said, hinting at possible military consequences if diplomacy fails.

“The obvious is not something that I want to be involved with, or frankly, that Israel wants to be involved with if they can avoid it,” he added, referencing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was present for the Oval Office meeting.

“I think if the talks aren’t successful with Iran, I think Iran is going to be in great danger, and I hate to say it — great danger,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, adding that Tehran “cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

“If the talks aren’t successful, I think it’ll be a very bad day for Iran,” he added.

Talks at ‘very high level’ When pressed for more details, Trump described the negotiations as occurring “at almost the highest level,” ruling out the use of intermediaries.

“We’re not using surrogates; we’re dealing with them directly,” he said. “It would be in Iran’s best interests if these talks are successful.”