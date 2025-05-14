Donald Trump welcomed with golden swords, Arabian horses in Saudi Arabia; netizens advise ‘Maybe he should stay there’

As part of the first leg of his three-nation visit to the Middle East this week, US President Donald Trump visited Saudi Arabia, where he received the grand lavish royal welcome. The Saudi de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, greeted Trump as he exited the Air Force One. Netizens have advised him that he may stay there.

Trump was welcomed with Saudi warplanes, American-made F-15s, escorting the presidential aircraft when it was nearing to land in Riyadh. It was added with a purple carpet stretched out, flanked by a guard of honour — a distinction reserved only for the most esteemed guests, golden swords and Arabian horses. The wealthy Gulf monarchy's love of luxury likely resonated with Trump's own preference for a blend of military pageantry and lavishness.

Netizens react One of the users said, “Maybe he should stay there?” Another stated, “All that oil and y'all are driving around in... what even is that? 😂” A third user asked, “Don't they have any bigger cars?” “Great picture. Great and historic moment”, “It was absolutely a beautiful and American moment to see. This is exactly what we voted for, a leader who loves our country, our flag and the American people. Greatest President of my life” were some other comments made. Another added, “Only President Trump could secure a deal like this. Kamala Harris probably would have given $600 Billion.”