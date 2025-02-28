US President Donald Trump on Friday welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House ahead of sign a deal granting Washington access to Ukraine's rare minerals.

The meeting comes a week after Trump branded Volodymyr Zelensky a dictator.

Zelenskyy flashed a thumb's up but didn't speak to reporters as he arrived at the White House, reported AP.

He wore a more formal black top rather than his usual military green T-shirt, prompting Trump to quip, “He's all dressed up.”

Meanwhile, Trump told his Ukrainian counterpart that a truce with Russia is "fairly close" and that the deal allowing US exploitation of Ukraine's natural resources would be "very fair."

Trump was speaking to Zelensky at the White House ahead of signing the resources deal which will give the United States access to rare-earth and other critical minerals as part of an overall plan to help Ukraine recover after a truce in the war with Russia.

on Thursday, Trump also backtracked on the "dictator" remark he made on social media at Zelensky.