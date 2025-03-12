White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday lashed out at India for imposing 150 per cent tariff on American alcohol and 100 per cent tariff on agricultural products.

Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday (local time) from Washington DC, Leavitt slammed countries like India, Japan and Canada, saying that these countries charge excessive tariffs on the US.

Also Read | Singapore Warns of Tariff Cascade as Worried Asia Eyes Trump

“In fact, I have a handy dandy chart here that shows not just Canada but the rate of tariffs across the board. If you look at Canada since you brought it up American cheese and butter nearly 300 per cent tariff. You look at India, 150 per cent tariff on American alcohol. Do you think that's helping Kentucky bourbon be exported into India? I don't think so. 100 per cent tariff on agricultural products from India,” she said.

Leavitt noted that the US now has a President who “actually looks out” for the interests of American businesses and workers.

“Look at Japan, tariffing rice, 700 per cent. President Trump believes in reciprocity and it is about...time that we have a president who actually looks out for the interests of American businesses and workers,” she added.

Canada ‘ripping off’ US: White House The White House Press Secretary also accused Canada of “ripping off” the US and Americans “for decades” with its “egregious” rate of tariffs.

“The president is again responding to the fact that Canada has been ripping off the United States of America and hardworking Americans for decades,” Leavitt said when asked about the timeline for Trump speaking to Canada's Prime Minister-designate Mark Carney.

“If you look at the rates of tariffs across the board that Canadians have been imposing on the American people and our workers here, it is egregious,” she added.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump said that tariffs against neighbouring countries Mexico and Canada could go higher in the future, Fox News reported. He added that the global community has been ripping off the US for ages.

“I think [the business community could see clarity on tariffs],” he said, addressing CEOs' desire to see predictability for Capital Expenditure spending and shareholder purposes.

Trump has imposed tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China, citing the countries' alleged border control issues leading to fentanyl pouring into the US and killing American citizens, Fox News reported.