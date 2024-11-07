Donald Trump wins 2024 election: Next steps in the election process explained

  • Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 election is a pivotal moment in US history. The final confirmation of his win will come through the Electoral College on December 17, 2024, and the official counting of votes by Congress on January 6, 2025. With his inauguration scheduled for January 20, 2025.

Published7 Nov 2024, 01:31 AM IST
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at the West Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, on November 6, 2024. (Photo by AFP)
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at the West Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, on November 6, 2024. (Photo by AFP)(AFP)

In a stunning political return, former President Donald Trump has officially claimed victory in the 2024 US presidential election, marking a significant moment in American history. The announcement, made on November 6, follows the conclusion of a fiercely contested campaign.

Electoral College to officially cast its votes on Dec 17

While the declaration of victory on November 6 was a significant milestone, the final confirmation of Trump's win will occur through the Electoral College process. The Electoral College, established by the US Constitution, is set to officially cast its votes on December 17, 2024. The votes will then be counted and confirmed by the US Congress on January 6, 2025, before the new president is sworn in on January 20, 2025.

What happens next: The Electoral College process

The Electoral College plays a critical role in formally electing the US president and vice president. In most states, the system operates on a winner-takes-all basis, where the candidate who wins the popular vote in a state secures all of that state's electoral votes. These votes are vital in determining the outcome of the election, and not just the popular vote.

After all votes are tallied, the electors will meet on December 17, 2024, to cast their votes. Once the votes are in, Congress will meet on January 6, 2025, to officially count the electoral votes and confirm the election results. Following this certification, the incoming president will be inaugurated on January 20, 2025.

Certification and confirmation of election results

This process of certification and final confirmation of election results is a critical step in the US democratic system. It was during this stage in 2021 that Trump's supporters attempted to disrupt the certification process by storming the US Capitol after Trump refused to concede to Joe Biden.

Looking ahead: January 20, 2025 Inauguration

As the nation now looks ahead to a potential second term for Trump, the focus will shift to the January 2025 inauguration, where the new president will take the oath of office, marking the beginning of a new chapter in US politics.

 

A history-making election

This victory marks a significant moment for Trump, who, at 78 years old, will become the second US president to serve non-consecutive terms, joining Grover Cleveland. Trump’s return to the White House has reignited political debates over the country’s direction and the continued influence of his leadership.

      Popular in News

