Donald Trump wishes on Easter, but rants more about ‘Sleepy Joe Biden’, ‘Left Lunatics’ and ‘Weak Judges’

Donald Trump made a social media post wishing Easter, which turned out to be a rant about ‘radical left lunatics’, ‘weak and ineffective’ judges, ‘Sleepy’ Joe Biden and people who allegedly ‘cheated’ in the 2020 Presidential elections.

“Happy Easter to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting and scheming so hard to bring Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, the Mentally Insane, and well known MS-13 Gang Members and Wife Beaters, back into our Country,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

He then went on to attack the judges and the law enforcement officials of the US, and sarcastically wished them on Easter.

“Happy Easter also to the WEAK and INEFFECTIVE Judges and Law Enforcement Officials who are allowing this sinister attack on our Nation to continue, an attack so violent that it will never be forgotten!”

Trump also extended his sarcastic Easter wishes to Joe Biden, calling him ‘sleepy’ and accusing him of allowing ‘millions of criminals’ to enter the US.

“Sleepy Joe Biden purposefully allowed Millions of CRIMINALS to enter our Country, totally unvetted and unchecked, through an Open Borders Policy that will go down in history as the single most calamitous act ever perpetrated upon America. He was, by far, our WORST and most Incompetent President, a man who had absolutely no idea what he was doing,” he wrote.

Trump in his post also ranted about people who seemingly ‘cheated’ during the 2020 elections, where he lost, wishing them on easter with ‘love and sincerity’.

“But to him, and to the person that ran and manipulated the Auto Pen (perhaps our REAL President!), and to all of the people who CHEATED in the 2020 Presidential Election in order to get this highly destructive Moron Elected, I wish you, with great love, sincerity, and affection, a very Happy Easter,” he said.

Donald Trump made another Easter post too Donald Trump's sarcastic Easter wishes post came minutes after he made a seemingly normal one on Truth Social.

In his first wish, Trump wished people an Easter full of peace and joy.

“Melania and I would like to wish everyone a very Happy Easter! Whether you are heading out to Church or, watching Service from home, may this day be full of Peace and Joy for all who celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. HE IS RISEN,” he wrote.