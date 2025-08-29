Donald Trump withdraws Kamala Harris's Secret Service protection: White House

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris will no longer receive Secret Service protection after President Donald Trump moved to revoke the security detail that had been extended under his predecessor. A senior White House official confirmed the decision on Friday.

Why was Kamala Harris’s protection withdrawn? Under American law, former vice presidents are entitled to six months of federal security protection once they leave office, in contrast to former presidents who enjoy lifetime coverage. Harris’s period formally expired on 21 July.

However, sources familiar with the matter say that then-President Joe Biden had quietly authorised an extension, lengthening Harris’s protection to 18 months. That arrangement would have continued until July 2026.

The Donald Trump administration has now issued an executive memorandum to the Department of Homeland Security terminating the extension with effect from Monday.

What does this mean for Harris? The decision comes as Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate in the last election, prepares to launch a promotional tour for her forthcoming memoir 107 Days, due to be published next month.

The withdrawal of secret service protection could leave her more exposed while travelling publicly, although private security arrangements are expected to be in place.

What is the political context? The announcement lands against a backdrop of heightened political polarisation in the United States. Trump, a Republican, defeated Harris in last year’s presidential contest after Joe Biden dropped out of the race mid-campaign. The move also follows a year in which Trump himself survived two assassination attempts, events that put the Secret Service under unprecedented strain.