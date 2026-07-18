Donald Trump withdraws part of $10 billion lawsuit against BBC

US President Donald Trump has agreed to dismiss part of his $10 billion lawsuit against the BBC, ending claims against two BBC Studios companies while maintaining his wider legal action against the British public broadcaster.

Donald Trump drops part of $10 billion BBC lawsuit but pursues defamation case According to court documents reported by The Telegraph, Trump has withdrawn his claims against BBC Studios Distribution and BBC Studios Productions, the BBC's commercial distribution and production arms. The move leaves the British Broadcasting Corporation itself as the sole remaining defendant in the case.

The court filing states, “All claims in this action asserted against the Studios Defendants are hereby dismissed with prejudice, with each party to bear its own costs and attorney’s fees. President Trump shall continue prosecuting his causes of action against defendant British Broadcasting Corporation.”

Trump filed the lawsuit in a Florida court in December, alleging defamation and violations of trade practices following the BBC's Panorama documentary about the events surrounding the 6 January 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

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The complaint centres on an edited excerpt of Trump's speech delivered before the Capitol riot. Trump argues the programme condensed his remarks to make it appear he had said: “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol… and I’ll be there with you. And we fight. We fight like hell.” He is seeking $10 billion in damages.

The controversy surrounding the documentary prompted significant upheaval within the broadcaster. BBC Director-General Tim Davie and Head of News Deborah Turness resigned following criticism over the edit. The BBC later apologised for the segment, acknowledging that it had created “the mistaken impression” that Trump had “made a direct call for violent action.”

However, the broadcaster has continued to reject Trump's claim for compensation, maintaining there is no legal basis for a defamation case. It has also argued that the documentary was neither broadcast nor made available in the United States, disputing one of the key assertions made in the lawsuit.

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Meanwhile, the legal dispute could take on added significance after the Financial Times reported that the US government is considering intervening in the proceedings. According to filings reviewed by the newspaper, government lawyers informed the Florida court “that it is considering participating in this litigation.”

Responding to that possibility, the BBC argued in a court filing that the “conflict of interest is clear and stark” should the US government become involved in the case.