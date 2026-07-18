Donald Trump withdraws part of $10 billion lawsuit against BBC

US President Donald Trump has agreed to dismiss part of his $10 billion lawsuit against the BBC, ending claims against two BBC Studios companies while maintaining his wider legal action against the British public broadcaster.

Donald Trump drops part of $10 billion BBC lawsuit but pursues defamation case According to court documents reported by The Telegraph, Trump has withdrawn his claims against BBC Studios Distribution and BBC Studios Productions, the BBC's commercial distribution and production arms. The move leaves the British Broadcasting Corporation itself as the sole remaining defendant in the case.

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The court filing states, “All claims in this action asserted against the Studios Defendants are hereby dismissed with prejudice, with each party to bear its own costs and attorney’s fees. President Trump shall continue prosecuting his causes of action against defendant British Broadcasting Corporation.”

Trump filed the lawsuit in a Florida court in December, alleging defamation and violations of trade practices following the BBC's Panorama documentary about the events surrounding the 6 January 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

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The complaint centres on an edited excerpt of Trump's speech delivered before the Capitol riot. Trump argues the programme condensed his remarks to make it appear he had said: “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol… and I’ll be there with you. And we fight. We fight like hell.” He is seeking $10 billion in damages.

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The controversy surrounding the documentary prompted significant upheaval within the broadcaster. BBC Director-General Tim Davie and Head of News Deborah Turness resigned following criticism over the edit. The BBC later apologised for the segment, acknowledging that it had created “the mistaken impression” that Trump had “made a direct call for violent action.”

However, the broadcaster has continued to reject Trump's claim for compensation, maintaining there is no legal basis for a defamation case. It has also argued that the documentary was neither broadcast nor made available in the United States, disputing one of the key assertions made in the lawsuit.

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Meanwhile, the legal dispute could take on added significance after the Financial Times reported that the US government is considering intervening in the proceedings. According to filings reviewed by the newspaper, government lawyers informed the Florida court “that it is considering participating in this litigation.”

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Responding to that possibility, the BBC argued in a court filing that the “conflict of interest is clear and stark” should the US government become involved in the case.

The litigation against the BBC remains ongoing before the Florida court.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.