Donald Trump witnessed infanticide during Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking crimes? DOJ documents share chilling details

A new batch of Jeffrey Epstein files were released on Tuesday by the US Justice Department, which contain numerous references to President Donald Trump. In one such file, a complaint received by the FBI exposes chilling allegations about the current US President.

The latest files released by the DOJ contains reams of previously unseen material from the investigations conducted into Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex trafficker who died by suicide in a jail in 2019.

Epstein Files: What does the complaint say? According to the file released by the DOJ, the complainant reached out to the FBI on 8 March, 2020, alleging that she was a victim of sex trafficking and was trafficked by her uncle and Jeffrey Epstein in 1984.

During the incident, the victim was 13 years old and was pregnant. She alleged that her newborn daughter was murdered and disposed of during the time “because I gave birth to her while in the middle of this sex trafficking ordeal.”

Also Read | Takeaways from the FBI’s second batch of Epstein files

The victim, whose name has been blurred from the documents to protect her identity, reached out to the FBI to find the details of an NYPD detective who she claims called her a few days before the murder happened between May and September, 1984.

She goes on to provide chilling details of the incident regarding the disposal of the newborn child. She said that the girl's body was dumped into Lake Michigan from yacht, naming President Donald Trump as a witness to the incident and claiming he was present during the incident.

“A detective from NYPD FBI sex trafficking task force called me a couple of weeks ago from a 212 area code number,” the victim alleges.

“I talked to him for about 20 or 30 minutes about my being sex trafficked by my uncle and Jeffrey Epstein in 1984 while I was 13 and pregnant,” she says, alleging that she gave information to the said detective about some other “high-profile individuals” involved in her sex trafficking.

Giving out further details about the murder, she said that the infanticide happened “mostly from a yacht in Lake Michigan originating from Mona Lake, MI,” listing Trump as a witness.

Also Read | Epstein files reveal alleged jail letter to Larry Nassar with Trump reference

DOJ's take on Trump Releasing the new Epstein files, the Justice Department issued a statement defending Donald Trump and said that some of the documents “contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump”.

The 79-year-old Republican, who has not been accused of any crime related to Jeffrey Epstein, has fought for months to prevent the release of the documents.