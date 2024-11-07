Donald Trump won’t flip burgers and fries anymore; president-elect resigns from McDonald’s | US Election Results 2024

US Election Results 2024: A fake resignation letter from Donald Trump, shared by his son on Instagram, humorously states he resigned from McDonald's to prepare for the presidency.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published7 Nov 2024, 10:40 AM IST



US Election Results 2024: Donald Trump, the US President-elect, ‘resigned’ from his job at Mc Donald's, where he was responsible for “flipping burgers and fries”, and serving the customers.

Joining a new post requires one to quit their existing job. Republican Donald Trump, who claimed victory in the US Presidential Polls on November 5, followed the rules. Except, his resignation letter was fake, and was posted by Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. on his Instagram.

“Please accept this letter as formal notice of my resignation from my position at McDonald’s, effective Monday, January 20, 2025,” the fake satirical letter signed by Donald Trump said on McDonald’s letterhead.

Curiously, Donald Trump's last working day at Mc Donald's -- January 20, 2025-- is the day when the next President of the United States is scheduled to be sworn in.

As part of his elections campaigns in October, Donald Trump visited a Mc Donald's outlet in Feasterville, Pennsylvania. He was seen in a black and yellow apron, working at a fry station there. This visit was part of his campaign efforts and meant to counter claims made by his Democratic rival Kamala Harris, who previously said that she worked at the fast-food chain when she was in college.

“I am committed to ensuring a smooth transition during my remaining time here,” Donald Trump's ‘resignation’ letter noted, as he also added a request about how he could assist in "finding and training" his replacement.

'Donald Trump updates resume'

Netizens across social media platforms such as X and Instagram have been bursting out with laughter, after Donald Trump Jr posted the letter on his Insta account.

“Setting example to the American people,” commented one Instagrammer, while another hailed Donald Trump Jr as a ‘legend’ for his wit. The comments did not stop right there.

One X user further went on to post about how Donald Trump had updated his resume on LinkedIn, an online job search platform. Trump's ‘updated CV’ shows that he has begun his tenure as the 47th US President from November 2024.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Nov 2024, 10:40 AM IST


      Popular in News

