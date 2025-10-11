Donald Trump-Xi Jinping meeting cancelled amid tariff war? US President clarifies after ‘no reason to meet’ comment

US President Donald Trump on Friday clarified that he did not cancel his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping after his recent remarks about having “no reason to meet Xi” had triggered speculations about the two leaders' upcoming meeting.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said he had not officially cancelled the meeting with Xi, but expressed his shock at China's new export restrictions requiring export licenses for rare earth elements.

"No, I haven't cancelled. However, I'm not sure if we'll have it. I'll be there regardless. I would assume we might have it. However, they hit the world with something. It was shocking. Out of the blue, they came up with this whole import-export concept, and nobody knew anything about it," he told reporters at the White House.

Reacting to China's restrictions, Trump had earlier said that he saw no need to meet Xi Jinping after Beijing took "very hostile" steps.

“This was a real surprise, not only to me, but to all the Leaders of the Free World. I was to meet President Xi in two weeks, at APEC, in South Korea, but now there seems to be no reason to do so,” he said.

Trump imposes 100% tariffs on China Trump had also warned of taking countermeasures against China's latest rare earth move.

“Dependent on what China says about the hostile “order” that they have just put out, I will be forced, as President of the United States of America, to financially counter their move,” he said.

Later in the day, the US President announced a 100% additional tariff on Beijing effective from November 1.

On being asked about whether the US will revoke the additional tariffs on China if the latter rolls back the restrictions, Trump said, "We'll have to see what happens. That's why I made it November 1."