US President Donald Trump reiterated his controversial interest in acquiring Greenland, an autonomous territory under Danish control. “I think we’re going to have it,” Trump stated confidently speaking aboard Air Force One.

Donald Trump also claimed the Arctic island’s 57,000 residents are eager to join the United States. “I do believe Greenland, we’ll get because it really has to do with freedom of the world,” he said. “It has nothing to do with the United States, other than we’re the one that can provide the freedom.”

Denmark, however, firmly rejected Trump’s approach. The Danish Prime Minister’s Office responded, as per a report in The Guardian, stating it “did not recognise the interpretation of the conversation given by anonymous sources.”

Greenland not for sale Greenland’s Prime Minister, Múte Egede, recently dismissed the idea of selling the territory. “Greenland is not for sale,” Egede has consistently maintained, aligning with Denmark’s position. Egede had also announced his intention to seek full independence from Denmark.

Danish lawmakers were equally unequivocal. Conservative MP Rasmus Jarlov, chair of the Danish parliament’s defense committee, wrote on X: “We understand that the US is a powerful country. We are not. It is up to the US how far they will go. But come what may. We are still going to say no.”

Canada as a US state? Trump, speaking aboard Air Force One, also raised eyebrows by suggesting that Canada should become a US state. “I view it as, honestly, a country that should be a state,” he said. Trump argued this would lead to “much better treatment, much better care and much lower taxes” for Canadians. “I view it as, honestly, a country that should be a state,” he told reporters. “Then, they’ll get much better treatment, much better care and much lower taxes and they’ll be much more secure.”