Donald Trump yet again vows to take control of Greenland: ‘I think we’re going to have it’

Donald Trump expressed confidence in the U.S. taking control of Greenland, stating, “I think we’re going to have it.” Trump justified the claim by highlighting the island's strategic importance to global freedom, while Denmark has firmly rejected the idea of selling the territory.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated26 Jan 2025, 06:35 PM IST
Advertisement
US President Donald Trump reiterated his desire to acquire Greenland, claiming the island’s 57,000 residents want to join the United States(AFP)

US President Donald Trump reiterated his controversial interest in acquiring Greenland, an autonomous territory under Danish control. “I think we’re going to have it,” Trump stated confidently speaking aboard Air Force One.

Donald Trump also claimed the Arctic island’s 57,000 residents are eager to join the United States. “I do believe Greenland, we’ll get because it really has to do with freedom of the world,” he said. “It has nothing to do with the United States, other than we’re the one that can provide the freedom.”

Advertisement

Clashes over Denmark’s rejection

Trump’s remarks followed what has been described as a “horrendous” phone call with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. During the conversation, Trump allegedly issued economic threats, including potential tariffs on Danish exports, to pressure Denmark into relinquishing control of Greenland. Five European officials, speaking to the Financial Times, described the call as “aggressive” and “potentially very dangerous.” One source called it “a cold shower.”

Denmark, however, firmly rejected Trump’s approach. The Danish Prime Minister’s Office responded, as per a report in The Guardian, stating it “did not recognise the interpretation of the conversation given by anonymous sources.”

Advertisement
Also Read | US Mission in India begins ‘review’ as Donald Trump govt orders aid freeze

Greenland not for sale

Greenland’s Prime Minister, Múte Egede, recently dismissed the idea of selling the territory. “Greenland is not for sale,” Egede has consistently maintained, aligning with Denmark’s position. Egede had also announced his intention to seek full independence from Denmark.

Danish lawmakers were equally unequivocal. Conservative MP Rasmus Jarlov, chair of the Danish parliament’s defense committee, wrote on X: “We understand that the US is a powerful country. We are not. It is up to the US how far they will go. But come what may. We are still going to say no.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Canada as a US state?

Trump, speaking aboard Air Force One, also raised eyebrows by suggesting that Canada should become a US state. “I view it as, honestly, a country that should be a state,” he said. Trump argued this would lead to “much better treatment, much better care and much lower taxes” for Canadians. “I view it as, honestly, a country that should be a state,” he told reporters. “Then, they’ll get much better treatment, much better care and much lower taxes and they’ll be much more secure.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Trump says he wants to ‘clean out’ Gaza, send refugees to Egypt and Jordan

Tensions with NATO allies

Since his re-election, Trump has consistently revisited his interest in Greenland. His latest comments add to tensions with Denmark, a NATO ally. Earlier this month, Trump even refused to rule out using economic or military coercion to acquire not only Greenland but also the Panama Canal.

Also Read | What does Bill Gates think about Elon Musk? Admiration, surprise and more…
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsDonald Trump yet again vows to take control of Greenland: ‘I think we’re going to have it’
First Published:26 Jan 2025, 06:35 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts