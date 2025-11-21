Trump Mamdani meeting live updates: New York mayor-elect heads to White House, shares photo from plane

US President Donald Trump is hosting New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani today in the Oval Office.

The meeting between both leaders, who have targeted each other, is taking place for the first time after the Democrat socialist got elected on November 4.

Trump has called Mamdani a ‘100% Communist Lunatic’, a Jew hater and a ‘total nut job’. Whereas, Mamdani has called Trump’s administration 'authoritarian' and described himself as ‘Donald Trump’s worst nightmare.’

In his victory speech, in a direct message to Trump, Mamdani said, "Since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: turn the volume up.”

The meeting will be an opportunity for both leaders to forge a good working relationship. However, Trump's Oval Office meetings have been wildly unpredictable, therefore, it has to be seen how the meeting goes.

Mamdani, who will be sworn in as mayor on January 1, has said that being a New Yorker means that you're prepared for all situations.

Earlier, Mamdani stated that he and Trump had ‘many disagreements’. However, he would pursue all avenues and meetings that can make our city affordable.

“It speaks volumes that they have a Communist coming to the White House, because that's who the Democrat Party elected as the Mayor of the largest city in the country,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.