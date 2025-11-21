Trump Mamdani meeting live updates: New York mayor-elect heads to White House, shares photo from plane

US President Donald Trump is hosting New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani today in the Oval Office.
The meeting between both leaders, who have targeted each other, is taking place for the first time after the Democrat socialist got elected on November 4.
Trump has called Mamdani a ‘100% Communist Lunatic’, a Jew hater and a ‘total nut job’. Whereas, Mamdani has called Trump’s administration 'authoritarian' and described himself as ‘Donald Trump’s worst nightmare.’
In his victory speech, in a direct message to Trump, Mamdani said, "Since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: turn the volume up.”
The meeting will be an opportunity for both leaders to forge a good working relationship. However, Trump's Oval Office meetings have been wildly unpredictable, therefore, it has to be seen how the meeting goes.
Mamdani, who will be sworn in as mayor on January 1, has said that being a New Yorker means that you're prepared for all situations.
Earlier, Mamdani stated that he and Trump had ‘many disagreements’. However, he would pursue all avenues and meetings that can make our city affordable.
“It speaks volumes that they have a Communist coming to the White House, because that's who the Democrat Party elected as the Mayor of the largest city in the country,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.
The first meeting between New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and President Donald Trump carries major implications for the future of the nation’s largest city. After months of trading public attacks — from Trump branding Mamdani a “communist” and threatening federal intervention, to Mamdani defending his progressive mandate — both leaders will now face each other at the White House on Friday. Their encounter comes amid uncertainty about federal funding, National Guard threats, and a tense political climate that could shape New York’s fiscal and security landscape.
Despite the hostility, both sides are preparing carefully. Mamdani, 34, has been consulting senior political figures, from Senator Chuck Schumer to Governor Kathy Hochul, and insists he will represent New Yorkers with “moral clarity.” Trump, who privately acknowledges Mamdani’s political talent, must balance his harsh rhetoric with the risk of appearing indifferent to New York’s stability. As advisers on both sides note, the meeting could either open the door to cooperation or deepen a rift that defines New York’s relationship with Washington for years to come.
In an interview with Fox News, Trump had given credit to Mamdani for his election victory, which he has done in private in recent weeks.
“We’re looking for the same thing,” Trump had said. “We want to make New York strong, and you know, there’s just such a different philosophy.”
New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani arrived in Washington accompanied by three of his closest aides, underscoring the youthful energy shaping his leadership team.
Joining him were senior advisers Elle Bisgaard-Church and Morris Katz, along with campaign spokeswoman Dora Pekec, who was a constant presence throughout his run.
Mamdani and Bisgaard-Church are both 34, while Katz and Pekec are in their 20s — a team that mirrors the generational shift Mamdani brings to City Hall.
Trump predicted that he and Mamdani would “get along fine.” Mamdani sought to play down the potential for conflict and spoke about trying to find common ground with Trump on issues like bringing down grocery prices.
President Donald Trump has escalated a new political showdown with Democrats, sharpening attacks over national security, presidential power and the party’s left wing.
The feud is expected to peak today at the White House, where Trump will meet New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani — a democratic socialist he aims to label as the “communist” face of the Democratic Party.
The high-stakes encounter is already fuelling headlines, signalling a more aggressive phase in Trump’s clash with Democratic leadership.
Zohran Mamdani has said that his team had reached out to the White House to set up this meeting, because he will work with anyone to make life more affordable for the more than eight and a half million people who call this city home.
“I intend to make it clear to President Trump that I will work with him on any agenda that benefits New Yorkers. If an agenda hurts New Yorkers, I will also be the first to say so,” he added.
Ahead of meeting Trump, in a post on X, Mamdani shared an article which says that 40% of NYC families can’t afford weekly food costs.
Mamdani, who is set to meet Trump in a few hours, shared a photo from plane.
Zohran Mamdani has been elected as the 111th mayor of New York. The avowed democratic socialist will be sworn in on January 1. He becomes the youngest person to hold the office in decades.
US President Donald Trump is hosting New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani will meet at 3pm (around 1am in india)