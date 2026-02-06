TrumpRx.gov offers Wegovy at 89% discount, Ozempic at 81% off, Insulin for $25? Here are top FAQs for patients answered

United States President Donald Trump has launched a new free website called TrumpRx.gov, which offers Americans around 43 popular prescription drugs, including Wegovy, Ozempic and Insulin, at reduced prices.
According to a White House fact sheet, the move is aimed at addressing the cost-of-living and affordability crisis and will allow patients in the US to access many of the highest-priced medicines in the country at prices in line with the lowest paid by other developed nations. This is known as the most-favored-nation, or MFN price.
Speaking to reporters at the White House on 5 February, Trump said Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Wegovy will both be priced at $199; while pharma major EMD Serono would “dramatically cut the cost of its most common IVF drug, Gonal-F”.
The fact sheet called this “historic price reductions for Americans”, adding that this will help adults struggling with diabetes, heart disease (Ozempic and Wegovy only), obesity, and other conditions.
The official TrumpRx website called the move, “the most impactful prescription price reset in the history” of the US, adding that it “puts more money in Americans’ pockets and finally brings care back within reach”.
Notably, this move comes ahead of the US mid-term Congressional elections set for November this year, amid widespread challenges facing the Republican Party.
TrumpRx is a website that lists discounted drug prices from manufacturers that have agreed to MFN pricing. Check more details on the new website here.
Americans can use TrumpRx to purchase drugs in cash (outside of their insurance).
These drugs can be obtained at participating pharmacies using coupon cards displayed on TrumpRx or directly through manufacturers' websites.
Not all drugs are currently available at TrumpRx but many more are coming soon.
Many commonly prescribed brand-name drugs are listed on TrumpRx, such as fertility and weight loss drugs. Many more drugs are coming soon. Check full list of medicines available here.
No. There is no need to create an account or register to access TrumpRx discounted pricing. You should speak with your doctor to see if a drug is right for you and then receive a valid prescription for a pharmacy to dispense the drug to you.
Some drugs are available through coupon offers displayed on TrumpRx. These coupon programs can be used at local pharmacies on a nationwide basis, with the exception of certain specialty drugs. Other drugs are only available at discounted prices through the manufacturer's website.
Prescriptions do not need to be sent to TrumpRx. Your doctor should send prescriptions to the pharmacy of your choice where the discounted pricing is available.
All drugs listed at TrumpRx are FDA approved. Pictures on TrumpRx are supposed to be visual representations but do not include marketing logos or other product branding. As a result, visual representations may not necessarily look like the final product.
The drugs that patients will receive from pharmacies will include all standard branding, packaging, and safety information.