TrumpRx.gov offers Wegovy at 89% discount, Ozempic at 81% off, Insulin for $25? Here are top FAQs for patients answered

United States President Donald Trump has launched a new free website called TrumpRx.gov, which offers Americans around 43 popular prescription drugs, including Wegovy, Ozempic and Insulin, at reduced prices.

According to a White House fact sheet, the move is aimed at addressing the cost-of-living and affordability crisis and will allow patients in the US to access many of the highest-priced medicines in the country at prices in line with the lowest paid by other developed nations. This is known as the most-favored-nation, or MFN price.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on 5 February, Trump said Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Wegovy will both be priced at $199; while pharma major EMD Serono would “dramatically cut the cost of its most common IVF drug, Gonal-F”.

Lower costs on most popular drugs: White House The fact sheet called this “historic price reductions for Americans”, adding that this will help adults struggling with diabetes, heart disease (Ozempic and Wegovy only), obesity, and other conditions.

The monthly prices of Ozempic and injectable Wegovy will fall from $1,028 and $1,349, respectively, to an average price of $350 and as low as $199, depending on dosage strength.

The monthly price of the Wegovy pill will fall from $1,349 to as low as $149, depending on dosage strength.

The monthly price of Zepbound and will fall from $1,088 to an average price of $346 and as low as $299, depending on dosage strength.

Massive savings on some of the most commonly used fertility medications in the country to help families grow. Many patients struggling with infertility pay for their medicines out-of-pocket, meaning they will stand to save more than $2,000 per cycle of fertility drugs, on average.

Gonal-F, one of the most commonly-used fertility drugs, will see its price reduced to as low as $168 per pen, depending on dosage strength.

The price of Cetrotide, another commonly used fertility medicine, will drop from $316 to $22.50.

The price of Ovidrel will fall from $251 to $84.

Also announced discounts on numerous other high-cost drugs, including: Bevespi Aerosphere, an inhaler used to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), will be discounted from $458 to $51.

Airsupra, an inhaler used to treat asthma symptoms and attacks, will see a price drop from $504 to $201.

Eucrisa, a topical ointment for atopic dermatitis, will be discounted from $792 to $158.

Insulin Lispro will be available for as low as $25 per month.

Duavee, a medication used to treat hot flashes and osteoporosis, will see its price cut from $202 to $30.

Here are your top FAQs for patients answered: The official TrumpRx website called the move, “the most impactful prescription price reset in the history” of the US, adding that it “puts more money in Americans’ pockets and finally brings care back within reach”.

Notably, this move comes ahead of the US mid-term Congressional elections set for November this year, amid widespread challenges facing the Republican Party.

What is TrumpRx? TrumpRx is a website that lists discounted drug prices from manufacturers that have agreed to MFN pricing. Check more details on the new website here.

Americans can use TrumpRx to purchase drugs in cash (outside of their insurance).

These drugs can be obtained at participating pharmacies using coupon cards displayed on TrumpRx or directly through manufacturers' websites.

Not all drugs are currently available at TrumpRx but many more are coming soon.

Which drugs are listed on the website? Many commonly prescribed brand-name drugs are listed on TrumpRx, such as fertility and weight loss drugs. Many more drugs are coming soon. Check full list of medicines available here.

Do I need to create an account or register on TrumpRx? No. There is no need to create an account or register to access TrumpRx discounted pricing. You should speak with your doctor to see if a drug is right for you and then receive a valid prescription for a pharmacy to dispense the drug to you.

Can I get TrumpRx prices at my local pharmacy? Some drugs are available through coupon offers displayed on TrumpRx. These coupon programs can be used at local pharmacies on a nationwide basis, with the exception of certain specialty drugs. Other drugs are only available at discounted prices through the manufacturer's website.

How does my doctor send prescriptions to TrumpRx? Prescriptions do not need to be sent to TrumpRx. Your doctor should send prescriptions to the pharmacy of your choice where the discounted pricing is available.

Does TrumpRx cost anything? How do I purchase drugs on the website? Can I use my insurance to buy discounted medicines? TrumpRx is free to use.

It displays discounted drug pricing offers but does not sell or dispense drugs. Patients can access the drugs through the instructions shown for each individual drug offer.

At this time, TrumpRx discounted pricing is only available for cash-paying patients. Why does my medication look different than the pictures on TrumpRx? All drugs listed at TrumpRx are FDA approved. Pictures on TrumpRx are supposed to be visual representations but do not include marketing logos or other product branding. As a result, visual representations may not necessarily look like the final product.