Donald Trump's $15 billion defamation lawsuit against New York Times dismissed by federal judge in Florida

A federal judge in Florida dismissed President Trump's $15 billion defamation lawsuit against the New York Times, which involved a book and article about his finances and celebrity status before his presidency, reported AP.

The lawsuit was brought against four Times journalists in a book and three articles published within a two-month period prior to the last election.

What did the federal judge say? US District Judge Steven Merryday decided that Trump’s 85-page lawsuit was too lengthy and filled with “tedious and burdensome” language that was irrelevant to the legal case.

“A complaint is not a megaphone for public relations or a podium for a passionate oration at a political rally,” the report quoted Merryday's quote from the four-page order. “This action will begin, will continue, and will end in accord with the rules of procedure and in a professional and dignified manner," the judge added.

Merryday noted that the lawsuit did not reach the first defamation count until page 80. The lawsuit explores Trump’s work on “The Apprentice” TV show and an “extensive list” of Trump’s other media appearances.

Merryday gave Trump 28 days to submit an amended complaint, which should not exceed 40 pages.

“As every lawyer knows (or is presumed to know), a complaint is not a public forum for vituperation and invective — not a protected platform to rage against an adversary,” Merryday wrote, adding, “Although lawyers receive a modicum of expressive latitude in pleading the claim of a client, the complaint in this action extends far beyond the outer bound of that latitude.”

Details of the lawsuit The lawsuit said that the publication “maliciously peddled the fact-free narrative” that television producer Mark Burnett turned Trump into a celebrity, even though at and prior to the time of publication, defendants knew that President Trump was already a mega-celebrity and an enormous success in business.”

Trump also cited an article by Peter Baker from 20 October with the headline “For Trump, a Lifetime of Scandals Heads Toward a Moment of Judgment.” He also sued Michael S. Schmidt over a piece published two days later, which included an interview with Trump’s first-term chief of staff, John Kelly, titled “As Election Nears, Kelly Warns Trump Would Rule Like a Dictator.”

New York Times on Trump's lawsuit Claims made by Trump's lawsuit against four Times journalists were over a book, and three articles were dismissed by The Times as meritless, asserting it was an attempt to deter independent reporting.