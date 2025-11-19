Subscribe

Trump's approval rating falls to 38% amid cost of living concerns and Epstein controversy, poll shows

US President Donald Trump’s approval rating has dropped to 38%, the lowest since his return to office, according to a poll. Americans cited dissatisfaction with his handling of the cost of living, with only 26% approving.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published19 Nov 2025, 02:35 AM IST
The decline comes as the House votes on a bill to release Justice Department files on Epstein, a measure Donald Trump previously opposed.
The decline comes as the House votes on a bill to release Justice Department files on Epstein, a measure Donald Trump previously opposed.(REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen to 38%, marking the lowest level since his return to office, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted over four days ending Monday (November 17). The decline comes as Americans express dissatisfaction with his handling of the cost of living and the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

Dissatisfaction over cost of living

Just 26% of Americans approve of Trump’s efforts to manage the cost of living, down from 29% earlier in November.

Even among Republicans, roughly one-third disapprove of Trump’s performance on this issue. His signature economic approach of raising import taxes has been criticized by economists for contributing to higher prices, prompting Trump to reduce tariffs on staples like coffee, beef, and bananas last week.

Epstein controversy weighs on popularity

Trump’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case is another major factor dragging down his approval. Only 20% of Americans, including 44% of Republicans, approve of his approach. The poll also shows that 70% of respondents believe the government is withholding information on Epstein’s clients, including 87% of Democrats and 60% of Republicans.

The timing comes as the Republican-controlled House votes on a bill to release Justice Department files on Epstein—a bill Trump opposed for months but has now said he will sign if it passes the Senate.

Historical comparisons

Trump’s 38% approval is down nine points since January, near the lowest levels seen during his first term and comparable to the low points of former President Joe Biden, whose approval fell to 35%.

While Trump retains strong support within his party, his declining popularity on economic and accountability issues could make Republicans more vulnerable in the upcoming congressional elections. Despite this, voters continue to perceive the Republican Party under Trump as having a better approach to economic policy compared to Democrats.

Poll methodology

The Reuters/Ipsos survey polled 1,017 US adults online nationwide and carries a margin of error of approximately ±3 percentage points.

