Donald Trump’s attacker, Ryan Wesley Routh, spent over 11 hours near Golf Course; faces gun crime charges

  • Identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, the person was arrested on Sunday after an alleged abortive bid to shoot the Republican presidential candidate at his West Palm Beach golf course.

Updated16 Sep 2024, 11:06 PM IST
In this handout image released on September 16, 2024 by the Martin County Sheriff's Offfice shows Ryan Wesley Routh following his arrest in Martin County, Florida, on September 15. (Photo by HANDOUT / MARTIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE / AFP)
In this handout image released on September 16, 2024 by the Martin County Sheriff’s Offfice shows Ryan Wesley Routh following his arrest in Martin County, Florida, on September 15. (Photo by HANDOUT / MARTIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE / AFP)(AFP)

The United States federal agency on 16 September has charged a man suspected of plotting to assassinate former US president Donald Trump with federal gun crimes, reported AFP news agency.

Identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, the person was arrested on Sunday after an alleged abortive bid to shoot the Republican presidential candidate at his West Palm Beach golf course.

Also Read | Suspected Trump gunman had rifle with scratched-off serial number

He was charged with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number at his initial court appearance, added the report.

During the brief court hearing before Magistrate Judge Ryon McCabe of the Southern District of Florida, Routh appeared calm and answered 'yes' in a soft voice to several questions.

According to the US media, a bond hearing was scheduled for 23 September, while the date for pressing potential charges was set for 30 September.

Also Read | Another attempt to kill Trump raises fears of political violence

On 15 September, a US Secret Service agent on the president's security detail saw the barrel of a rifle pointing out of a tree line on the perimeter of the Trump International Golf Course. Following this, Routh was arrested by the local police.

What did the complaint say?

As per the complaint, filed by and an FBI special agent, Routh in the vicinity of the former president's Florida golf course for more than 11 hours ahead of being spotted by authorities, reported the Reuters.

His mobile phone records show that he was 'in the vicinity of the area along the tree line described above from approximately 1:59 AM until approximately 1:31 PM, on September 15, 2024', added the complaint.

The complaint further mentioned that a 'loaded SKS-style, 7.62x39 caliber rifle with a scope', a digital camera, a backpack and a black plastic bag containing food were recovered from the tree line.

The AFP also reported that Routh was convicted in North Carolina in December 2002 of 'possession of a weapon of mass death and destruction'.

Also Read | Trump’s views on Ukraine war linked to assassination bid? Attacker backed Kyiv…

Routh was even convicted in North Carolina in 2010 of multiple counts of possession of stolen goods, said the report.

As per the US federal criminal law, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison. While possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number carries a maximum five-year sentence.

July attack:

Earlier in July, former US President Donald Trump was slightly wounded in an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

With agency inputs.

First Published:16 Sep 2024, 11:06 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsDonald Trump’s attacker, Ryan Wesley Routh, spent over 11 hours near Golf Course; faces gun crime charges

      Popular in News

