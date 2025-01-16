Pam Bondi, Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general, assured Democratic senators on Wednesday that her Justice Department would not pursue prosecutions for political reasons. However, she declined to rule out the possibility of investigations into opponents of the Republican president-elect. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Her often-testy confirmation hearing centered on concerns that Trump would seek to use the Justice Department's law enforcement powers to exact retribution against opponents, including investigators who investigated him.

She was also asked about her ability to uphold the Justice Department's independence from the White House and if she could say no to the president if asked to engage in unethical actions. Meanwhile, Republicans praised her as a much-needed change for a Justice Department they feel has advanced a liberal agenda and unfairly targeted Trump with investigations leading to two indictments.

"What would you do if your career DOJ prosecutors came to you with a case to prosecute, grounded in the facts and law, but the White House directs you to drop the case?" asked Sen. Chris Coons, a Delaware Democrat. "I need to know that you would tell the president no' if you're asked to do something that's wrong, illegal or unconstitutional," said Sen. Dick Durbin, the committee's top Democrat, who noted that Bondi had represented Donald Trump during the first of two Senate impeachment trials.

"Senator," Pam Bondi replied, "if I thought that would happen, I would not be sitting here today. That will not happen."

Bondi also stressed that she would uphold the Constitution and not play politics while she stays at the job.

“Of course not," she said when asked by Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana if she would “start with a name to prosecute and then look for a crime." “I hope no attorney general going forward would ever do that," she added.

She also refused to say she would encourage Trump not to issue blanket pardons of all 1,500 people who have been charged in the January 2021 attack that left more than 100 police officers injured. But Bondi did denounce violence against police officers, adding: “I'm not going to speak for the president, but the president does not like people that abuse police officers, either."