Donald Trump's BIG claim: Says last week's jobs report was RIGGED — Here’s what he said

US President Trump on Monday (August 4) took to social media to claim "Last week's Job's Report was RIGGED, just like the numbers prior to the Presidential Election were Rigged."

“That’s why, in both cases, there was massive, record-setting revisions, in favor of the Radical Left Democrats.”

Trump claimed that the jobs figures had been deliberately inflated to “make a great Republican Success look less stellar.” He alleged that the Department of Labor later made “big adjustments... to cover up” what he called “FAKE political numbers.”

The President did not provide evidence for his claims but suggested he would appoint a new official. “I will pick an exceptional replacement.”

Weakest job gains since pandemic



US job growth fell short of expectations in July, according to data released on Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), while major downward revisions to previous months’ hiring figures brought employment gains to their lowest levels since the Covid-19 pandemic.

McEntarfer fired over 'ridiculous' numbers In response, President Trump ordered the dismissal of Erika McEntarfer, Commissioner of Labor Statistics, citing a lack of confidence in the reported data. “The numbers were ridiculous,” Trump told reporters on Sunday, accusing McEntarfer of releasing “phenomenal numbers” ahead of the 2024 election that made Biden’s economy “look good,” calling them “a scam.”

Revised figures show sharp slowdown The Department of Labor reported that the US economy added 73,000 jobs in July, with the unemployment rate rising to 4.2%. Hiring estimates for May were revised down sharply from 144,000 to just 19,000, and June’s figure was cut from 147,000 to 14,000—marking a significant slowdown in job creation.

Hassett denies political retaliation Defending McEntarfer’s removal, White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett told NBC News that the president simply wanted people “he can trust” to ensure jobs data is “more transparent and reliable.” He denied Trump was firing officials over politically unfavorable data.