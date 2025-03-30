Donald Trump’s BIG warning to Iran over its nuclear ambitions: ‘Make a deal or there will be bombing’

  • US President Donald Trump warned that Iran would face bombing if it continues with its nuclear weapons program, while also threatening new economic sanctions. He confirmed ongoing indirect talks but insisted Iran must make a deal.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published30 Mar 2025, 10:24 PM IST
Advertisement
President Donald Trump waves to supporters from his limousine as he arrives at Trump International Golf Club, Saturday, March 29, 2025, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(AP)

US President Donald Trump has warned that Iran will face bombing if it continues to develop nuclear weapons.

"If they don't make a deal, there will be bombing," Trump told NBC News in an interview on Saturday. He also threatened additional economic pressure through "secondary tariffs" to deter Iran’s nuclear activities.

Talks with Iran and stalled negotiations

Despite the tough rhetoric, Trump acknowledged that US and Iranian officials are "talking," though he did not provide details.

His latest comments escalate his previous warning that if Tehran refuses to negotiate a new nuclear agreement, "bad, bad things are going to happen to Iran."

Advertisement

Trump revealed in early March that he had sent a letter to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei proposing negotiations. However, Tehran has remained reluctant to engage directly with Washington, citing distrust following the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Risk of regional escalation

It remains unclear whether Trump’s threat involves unilateral US military action or coordination with Israel. Analysts warn, as stated in AFP report, that Iran may be just weeks away from producing a deliverable nuclear weapon, though Tehran denies pursuing such capabilities.

Military action carries the risk of further escalating conflicts in the region. The ongoing Israel-Hamas war, coupled with US airstrikes targeting Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, has heightened tensions.

Iran’s response and conditions for talks

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signaled openness to indirect talks through intermediaries such as Oman but insisted that the US must first rebuild trust.

Advertisement

“We don’t avoid talks; it’s the breach of promises that has caused issues for us so far,” Pezeshkian said in a televised Cabinet meeting. “They must prove that they can build trust.”

US commitment to prevent nuclear Iran

The US State Department reaffirmed Trump’s stance on preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

"President Trump has been clear: the United States cannot allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon," the department stated. “If the Iranian regime does not want a deal, the president is clear, he will pursue other options, which will be very bad for Iran.”

Also Read | Can Donald Trump be elected as US President for third term? Here’s what forbids

Ongoing tensions and historical distrust

Iran’s reluctance to negotiate with Trump is rooted in past hostilities, including the US drone strike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in January 2020. The US has accused Iran of plotting retaliation against Trump, a claim that Tehran denies.

Advertisement

A February report from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) indicated that Iran has accelerated its production of near weapons-grade uranium, further fueling concerns of an impending crisis.

Also Read | ‘Putin knows I’m angry’: Trump warns of tariffs on oil if Russia fails on peace
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsDonald Trump’s BIG warning to Iran over its nuclear ambitions: ‘Make a deal or there will be bombing’
First Published:30 Mar 2025, 10:24 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App