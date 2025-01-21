The new president signed an order seeking to end automatic birthright citizenship for children of people not in the country legally, as well as those in legally but only temporarily, such as tourists, students, and those on work visas.

Newly appointed US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday to end birthright citizenship. The new law will ensure that the children of foreign passport holders will no longer be considered American citizens — including tourists, students, and those on work visas.

“We’re the only country in the world that does this with birth right, as you know, and it’s just absolutely ridiculous," Trump said in the Oval Office. “We think we have very good grounds" for the change, he said.

The order has sparked outrage from several quarters with many influential voices speaking out against the decision.