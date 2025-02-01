As put by a social media user, US President Donald Trump's administration launched a "Deep State BLOODBATH" in the past 24 hours. A sweeping round of cuts was launched at the US Justice Department on Friday, in an "unprecedented" purge of top executives at FBI headquarters and leadership in FBI field offices across the country.

This included prosecutors who worked on cases related to the January 6, 2021, attack by Trump's supporters on the US Capitol.

In a series of actions, a ban was also announced on the use of pronouns in government communications, and a former senior adviser to the US Federal Reserve was arrested on charges that he conspired to steal Fed trade secrets for the benefit of China.

Here's what the Donald Trump administration did in the last 24 hours: 1. Sources told NBC news that David Sundberg, the assistant director in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office, was notified on Thursday that he was going to lose his job. Sundberg was reportedly the highest-ranking field agent so far to be fired from the FBI in Trump's second term.

2. At least five top FBI officials in major US cities — Miami, Philadelphia, Washington, New Orleans and Las Vegas — were ordered to resign or be fired, a source told Reuters. Another source said that a sixth senior FBI official, in Los Angeles, was given a similar order.

3. A memo ordered eight FBI officials to resign or be fired, saying that their participation in the January 6 cases represented part of what Trump has called the "weaponization" of government.

In a separate memo seen by Reuters, Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove ordered the firings of all prosecutors who had been hired on a probationary basis to work on January 6-related cases, noting that Trump characterised their work as "a grave national injustice."

About 20 people were fired as a result of that order, according to a source familiar with the move, Reuters reported.

4. Federal workers across the government were informed on Friday that the resignation offers they received earlier this week are "valid, lawful, and will be honored."

The Trump administration said on Tuesday it is offering financial incentives to 2 million civilian full-time federal workers to quit as part of plans to drastically shrink the size of the US government. The White House confirmed that federal employees opting to leave their jobs will receive buyouts equal to eight months of salary—provided they resign by February 6.

The White House's Office of Personnel Management had told government workers in an email Tuesday that if they quit by February 6, they would still get paid through September 30, ABC news reported.

5. The FBI was ordered to provide by Tuesday a list of all employees who worked on a 2024 criminal case brought by the Justice Department against leaders of the Hamas militant group, according to a memo seen by Reuter.

6. John Harold Rogers, a former senior adviser to the US Federal Reserve, was arrested on charges that he conspired to steal Fed trade secrets for the benefit of China, the Justice Department announced on Friday. He worked as a senior adviser in the Fed's division of international finance from 2010 until 2021.