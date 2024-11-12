Donald Trump’s conversation with Indonesian president goes viral as Prabowo Subianto releases video | Watch

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto congratulated President-elect Donald Trump in a phone call, expressing a desire for enhanced collaboration. Reports confirm their upcoming meeting in Washington, alongside Subianto's scheduled meeting with Joe Biden.

Livemint
Published12 Nov 2024, 05:21 PM IST
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto began his visit to the US with a congratulatory phone call to Donald Trump this week — ahead of a meeting with Joe Biden on Tuesday. The newly elected lawmaker is also slated to have an in-person meeting with the President-elect next week.

“I would like to congratulate you on your election as the President of the United States of America. If possible I would like to call personally on you…wherever you are, I’m willing to fly to congratulate you personally,” he can he heard telling Trump.

He also expressed relief that Trump had survived an assassination attempt in July. The President-elect meanwhile said they could meet “anytime you want” and praised the “great, great job” the Indonesian leader is doing.

A video of the phone call was also released on social media by the President — garnering millions of views and comments from X users.

“Glad to be connected directly with President-elect Donald Trump to extend my heartfelt congratulations on his election as the 47th President of the United States. I am looking forward to enhance the collaboration between our two great nations and to more productive discussions in the future,” Subianto wrote on X.

Analysts suggest he is likely to find common ground with Trump — both considered strongman leaders whose populist appeal is rooted in nationalism

Prabowo made his first overseas visit to China before heading to the US — less than a month after he took over as the President of Indonesia. The US imposed a travel ban on Prabowo that was lifted near the end of Trump’s first term in office, and he visited Washington as defense minister in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies)

12 Nov 2024, 05:21 PM IST
