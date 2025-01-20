Donald Trump, who will be swearing in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, is likely to sign as many as 100 executive orders on Day 1 of taking office, possibly covering deportation of “illegal aliens”, withdrawal from Paris Climate Accord, imposing 25 per cent tariffs on Mexico and Canada. While Donald Trump initially suggested that he would be signing 100 executive orders on Day 1 at the White House, a report has hinted that 200 priorities are in order as agenda.

“The president [Donald Trump] is issuing a historic series of executive orders and actions that will fundamentally reform the American government, including the complete and total restoration of American sovereignty,” an official was quoted as saying by Fox News. According to the reports, Donald Trump will be signing some executive orders at the US Capitol right after taking oath as President. Some might be signed later on at the White House to get his policies running.

Donald Trump's Day 1 agenda: Here's a list of some of the top executive orders he's likely to sign on Day 1 at the White House: 25% TARIFF ON CANADA, MEXICO Ahead of the 2024 US Presidential elections, Donald Trump declared that on January 20, when he takes oath of office, one of his first executive orders will be to impose 25 per cent tariff on Canada and Mexico on all its products coming into the US over their immigration policies.

“As everyone is aware, thousands of people are pouring through Mexico and Canada, bringing Crime and Drugs at levels never seen before. Right now a Caravan coming from Mexico, composed of thousands of people, seems to be unstoppable in its quest to come through our currently Open Border. On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders,” Donald Trump declared.

‘Time for them to pay a very big price’: Donald Trump Donald Trump declared that the tariff will remain in effect until drugs and “illegal aliens” stop coming into the US.

“This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country! Both Mexico and Canada have the absolute right and power to easily solve this long simmering problem. We hereby demand that they use this power, and until such time that they do, it is time for them to pay a very big price,” he added.

DEPORTATION OF ILLEGAL ALIENS, BORDER SECURITY Donald Trump forecasted signing as many as 100 executive orders on his first day, covering deportations of, what he terms as, “illegal aliens”. To stop immigrants from coming into the US, Donald Trump is likely to order an executive order on immigration.

Closing all borders is likely to be ordered. A border emergency is likely to be declared to impose harsh immigration restrictions, a report said.

“We have to get the criminals out of our country,” he said once.

According to reports, raids are being planned in Chicago and other parts of the country to hurry up deportations.

ROLLING BACK DIVERSITY, EQUITY, INCLUSION (DEI) INITIATIVES Since his inauguration coincides with the Martin Luther King Day, Donald Trump has also pledged to roll back diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives on his first day. Donald Trump plans to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, mandate employees to return to the office, and set the stage for staff reductions.

Conservatives have long criticised programs that give preference based on race, gender and sexual orientation, arguing they violate the Constitution.

Donald Trump wants to unwind diversity, equity and inclusion programs known as DEI, require employees to come back to the office and lay the groundwork to reduce staff.

“Expect shock and awe,” said Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

Many of these orders will be designed to reverse or eliminate ones implemented by the Joe Biden administration.

He also plans to pardon some January 6 rioters on Day 1

ACTION ON DRUG CARTELS, WITHDRAWAL FROM PARIS CLIMATE ACCORD A source familiar with Donald Trump's Day 1 agenda at White House said sone actions will be taken to classify drug cartels as “foreign terrorist organizations” and declare an emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border

Other orders may aim to scrap Joe Biden's environmental regulations and withdraw the US from the Paris climate agreement, sources have said.

Many of the executive orders are likely to face legal challenges.