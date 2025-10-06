Donald Trump's expletive-laden remarks to Netanyahu over Hamas deal: ‘You're always so negative’

US President Donald Trump reportedly got frustrated with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's reaction to Hamas' announcement of returning its hostages as part of the Republican leader's 20-point plan on a Gaza resolution.

Netanyahu, in a private call with Trump, apparently said that the Hamas agreement to release Israeli hostages did not “mean anything”, earning an expletive-laden chiding from the US President, reported Axios.

“Bibi told Trump this is nothing to celebrate, and that it doesn't mean anything,” a US official was quoted as saying by Axios.

“I don’t know why you’re always so f*****g negative,” responded Trump, according to the official.

Israeli captive Eli Sharabi who has been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, stands on a stage escorted by Hamas fighters before being handed over to the Red Cross in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Saturday Feb. 8, 2025

“This is a win. Take it.”

According to an Israeli official quoted by the news outlet, Netanyahu in private meetings on Friday said that he sees Hamas' announcement to release Israeli hostages as a rejection of Donald Trump's 20-point plan, and wanted to fight the idea that the group had accepted the proposal.

Trump wants peace A US official further told Axios that the conversation between the two leaders was somewhat combative and Donald Trump was a little irked, but they ultimately reached an agreement.

Israeli right-wing activists watch the northern Gaza Strip during a rally calling for the re-establishment of Jewish settlements in the Gaza Strip, near the border in southern Israel

“Ultimately, President Trump wants peace, and that’s what matters most. The administration is already working closely with Israel to accomplish that,” the official was quoted as saying.

The US President expected Hamas to totally reject his Gaza plan, but was pleasantly surprised when the group agreed to some resolution, as per the report.

Hamas readies for talks Hamas on Friday accepted the hostage release and several other elements but sidestepped contentious points, including calls for its disarmament — which it has long rejected.

Trump welcomed Hamas' response and told Israel to stop bombing Gaza, but its attacks have continued.

Hamas officials were in Egypt on Monday ahead of talks with Israel that may result in the end of a years-long war between it and Israel.

Israeli negotiators were also due to travel to Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh later in the day for talks about freeing hostages.

Trump was optimistic. “I am told that the first phase should be completed this week, and I am asking everyone to MOVE FAST,” he said in a social media post.