US President Donald Trump has triggered health-related speculation on social media after a recent public appearance. Trump, joined by his wife, Melania, attended a ceremony commemorating the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

However, footage from the event at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., led some online observers to suggest he may have experienced a stroke, citing a noticeable droop on one side of his mouth.

President Donald Trump attended the New York Yankees game on Thursday night, and Trump predicted the Yankees would win, noting of his past attending games with Steinbrenner, “We won every time I came.”

“You think that was easy sitting with him for a game? It wasn't. It was brutal. But he won, and you're going to win," the president said.

He later added: "You're going to go all the way, and you'll get in the playoff -- and I think we'll start off, how about tonight? We'll start from tonight on, and you're going to do well.” The Tigers beat the Yankees during the first two games of the series Tuesday and Wednesday by a combined score of 23-3.

Trump said he wanted to "wish you guys a lot of luck. You're great players, I know, every one of you.” He also recalled that the Yankees' archrival, the Boston Red Sox, had visited him in the Oval Office earlier this summer and then went on a long winning streak.

Earlier in August, Trump dismissed the frenzy over his health with a retort, declaring he has “NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE.”

His response came after a Truth Social user compared the social media conversation around the health of the US President and that of his predecessor when he was not seen in public for an extended stretch.

Earlier in July, the online community noticed US President's bruised hand was in July this year, which was seemingly covered with foundation. It was during this time, attention was brought to considerable swelling in Trump's legs.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt cited chronic venous insufficiency as the underlying reason. Dismissing concern around US President's health Karoline Leavitt emphasised that all medical reports indicate that the President is fit.

I have NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE.

Giving a follow up memo on Trump's condition, the White House physician Sean Barbarella said that he is in ‘excellent condition’ and dismissed speculations around deep vein thrombosis but ‘noted mild swelling in his lower legs’. He claimed that there were ‘no signs of heart failure, renal impairment, or systemic illness.

(With inputs from agencies)