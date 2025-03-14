During his two terms as President of the United States, Donald Trump has been consistent about one motto – ‘Make America Great Again’. This motto has been backed by his supporters as well as his family, who have been in the spotlight during his election campaign and after his return to the White House.

The US President, a real estate baron, has three wives, five children, and 10 grandchildren. The Trumps have often been in the news, thanks to their frequent public appearances and the media spotlight on them as one of the most powerful families in the world.

Mint offers a peek into Donald Trump's family tree, his immigrant roots and the next generation.

Donald Trump's family tree explained Donald Trump has five children with his three wives.

First marriage and children His first wife was Ivana Trump, a Czech-American businesswoman and a fashion model. The couple married in 1977 and divorced in 1990. Ivana Trump died in 2022 after a fatal fall in her home.

Donald Trump has three children from his first marriage:

Donald Trump Jr: Born in 1977, Donald Trump Jr. was the executive vice president of the Trump Organization. He has now taken charge of the family's real estate empire.

Ivanka Trump: Born in 1981, Ivanka Trump was the former Senior Adviser to the President. She is married to Jared Kushner and has three children with him. Kushner had been a senior White House advisor in the past.

Eric Trump: The youngest of the three siblings, Eric Trump also took over the family's real estate business following Donald Trump's election win. Born in 1984, he is married to Lara Trump, and has two children.

Second marriage and children Donald Trump married Marla Maples in 1993, two months after their daughter Tiffany was born. Maples was an actress, television personality, model, singer and presenter. The couple separated in 1997 and divorced in 1999.

Tiffany Trump is the only child from Donald Trump's second marriage. Tiffany, born in 1993, studied sociology and urban studies at the University of Pennsylvania. In 2016, she made her first public appearance during an election campaign for Trump, who was the Republican candidate. She was awarded a J.D. degree from Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, D.C. in May 2020.

Third marriage and children Donald Trump's current wife Melania Trump has been married to him since 2005. Melania is the second foreign-born first lady of the United States.

Barron Trump is the only child from Donald Trump's marriage with Melania Trump. Born in March 2006, he is the youngest of all siblings and attends New York University Stern School of Business.

Grandchildren Donald Trump has 10 grandchildren. His eldest son Donald Trump Jr. and his former wife Vanessa have five children. Ivanka Trump has three children with her husband, while Eric Trump has two children.

Parents Donald Trump's father Fred Trump was born to German immigrant parents in the Bronx. He founded the Fred Trump Organisation in Queens, and amassed a real estate fortune. In 1927, he was arrested for being part of a Ku Klux Klan march.