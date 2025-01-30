Donald Trump’s first 10 days, nearly 40 ground-breaking executive orders — full list here

Donald Trump, who took oath as the 47th US President, will complete 10 days in office on Thursday, January 30. Within hours of taking over the White House, Trump signed a slew of executive orders, bringing massive changes in the country's law and policies. More executive orders followed in the next few days of his second term of the presidency.

The executive actions taken by Donald Trump involve securing the border, deporting criminal illegal immigrants, unleashing American prosperity, lowering costs, increasing government transparency, and reinstituting merit-based hiring in the federal government.

Here are top executive orders signed by Donald Trump in last 9-10 days: 1. Laken Riley Act: It mandates the detention and deportation of illegal alien criminals "who have been charged in the United States with theft, and for other purposes", and allows states to sue if immigration laws aren’t enforced.

2. Additional Measures to Combat Anti-Semitism

3. Expanding Migrant Operations Center at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay to Full Capacity: The Secretary of Defense and the Secretary of Homeland Security have been directed to take all appropriate actions to expand the Migrant Operations Center at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay to full capacity to provide additional detention space for high-priority criminal aliens unlawfully present in the United States.

4. Ending Radical Indoctrination in K-12 Schooling

5. Expanding Educational Freedom and Opportunity for Families

6. Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation

7. Reinstating Service Members Discharged Under the Military’s COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate

8. Restoring America’s Fighting Force

9. Prioritizing Military Excellence and Readiness

10. The Iron Dome for America “too further the goal of peace through strength”

11. Memorandum for the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, the Administrator of the United States for International Development

12. Enforcing the Hyde Amendment

13. Emergency Measures to Provide Water Resources in California and Improve Disaster Response in Certain Areas

14. Council to Assess the Federal Emergency Management Agency

15. Removing Barriers to American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence

16. Declassification of Records Concerning the Assassinations of President John F. Kennedy

17. Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology

18. Federal Recognition of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina

19. Executive Grant of Clemency for Terence Sutton

20. Designation Of Ansar Allah as a Foreign Terrorist Organization

21. Executive Grant of Clemency for Andrew Zabavsky

22. Ending Illegal Discrimination And Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity

23. Designating Cartels And Other Organizations As Foreign Terrorist Organizations And Specially Designated Global Terrorists

24. Reforming The Federal Hiring Process And Restoring Merit To Government Service

25. Ending Radical And Wasteful Government DEI Programs And Preferencing

26. Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism And Restoring Biological Truth To The Federal Government

27. Establishing And Implementing The President’s “Department Of Government Efficiency”

28. America First Policy Directive To The Secretary Of State

29. Protecting The United States From Foreign Terrorists And Other National Security And Public Safety Threats

30. Unleashing Alaska’s Extraordinary Resource Potential

31. Restoring The Death Penalty And Protecting Public Safety

32. Securing Our Borders

33. Protecting The Meaning And Value Of American Citizenship

34. Realigning the United States Refugee Admissions Program

35. Unleashing American Energy

36. Clarifying The Military’s Role In Protecting The Territorial Integrity Of The United States

37. Holding Former Government Officials Accountable For Election Interference And Improper Disclosure Of Sensitive Governmental Information

38. Restoring Accountability To Policy-Influencing Positions Within the Federal Workforce

39. Withdrawing The United States From The World Health Organization

40. Application Of Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act To TikTok

41. Putting America First In International Environmental Agreements

42. Ending The Weaponization Of The Federal Government

43. Restoring Freedom Of Speech And Ending Federal Censorship