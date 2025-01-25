President Donald Trump, in his first four days in office following his inauguration for a second term, signed a series of sweeping executive orders aimed at reversing many of the policies set forth by his predecessor, Joe Biden. These actions included declaring a national emergency at the southern border, withdrawing from the World Health Organization, declassifying documents related to historic assassinations, and pardoning 1,500 January 6 rioters. He also imposed major changes to energy and climate policies, and took steps to end birthright citizenship and asylum processing. Also, Trump directed the termination of federal diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs.

Below are 10 key moves that shocked the world and outlined Trump’s vision for his second term.

1. Deportation crackdown President Donald Trump declared a national emergency at the southern border, invoking emergency powers to deploy armed forces, including the National Guard, to address what he labeled as an “invasion” of migrants.

On January 24, the US government launched a major deportation operation under President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. Hundreds of migrants were arrested, and some were flown out of the country on military aircraft, marking the start of a large-scale enforcement effort aimed at reducing illegal immigration and enhancing national security.

2. Gender and cultural shifts In a move to establish a clear stance on gender, Trump signed an order declaring that the U.S. will officially recognize only two sexes: male and female. The order mandates that federal agencies enforce this definition in all related documents and policies.

3. Withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO) Trump’s actions also included a move to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO), cutting off significant US funding to the global health body.

4. Pardon for 1,500 January 6 rioters Donald Trump signed pardons for approximately 1,500 participants in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot, calling them "hostages," "patriots" and "political prisoners." The pardons were issued on January 21 a day after Trump returned to the White House.

More than 1,500 individuals had been charged in connection with the attack, which sought to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden's 2020 election victory. Trump, who described the riot as a "day of love," pledged during his campaign to pardon those involved.

5. Declassification of historic documents He also ordered the declassification of documents related to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

6. Ending Birthright Citizenship One of the most contentious orders was aimed at ending birthright citizenship, seeking to prevent children born to non-citizens or temporary residents from automatically gaining US citizenship.

7. Refugee resettlements blocked, and reinstating the "Remain in Mexico" policy Also, Trump ordered a halt to refugee resettlements, the suspension of asylum processing, and the reinstatement of the “Remain in Mexico” policy, which requires asylum seekers to wait in Mexico before their US court hearings.

8. Rollback of Biden-era Climate policies Trump invoked emergency powers to bolster US energy production, rolling back Biden-era climate policies. His orders aim to increase domestic oil and gas production, including offshore drilling and exploration in Alaska. The administration also moved to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement once again, a key promise from Trump’s first term.

Trump's executive orders also target renewable energy efforts, with the president ordering a halt to federal support for wind farms and electric vehicles. His administration intends to eliminate policies favoring electric vehicles and refocus efforts on fossil fuel production.

9. Termination of Federal Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Programs Trump has directed the federal government to terminate all diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, along with related initiatives such as “environmental justice” offices. The order aims to dismantle DEI policies and actions implemented under the Biden administration, including those that fostered racial equity efforts within federal agencies.

The order mandates that all DEI and “diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility” (DEIA) positions, programs, and mandates be eliminated, with a focus on individual merit in federal employment practices.

The order also calls for a monthly report to the President to track progress and address barriers to compliance. While the move has sparked controversy, it is part of a broader push by Trump to reduce government spending on what he describes as “discriminatory programs.”

Agencies have been directed to place DEI staff on paid leave and remove related content from public websites immediately.

10. Trump's address at Davos: Economic policies and global priorities President Donald Trump addressed world leaders at the Davos forum, discussing his economic policies and future plans. He called on Saudi Arabia and OPEC nations to lower oil prices to reduce inflation and urged immediate interest rate cuts to tackle economic issues, blaming the previous administration for an $8 trillion deficit and energy restrictions.

Trump emphasized his plans to bring manufacturing back to the US using tariffs and to pressure Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to increase investments in the US to $1 trillion. He also criticized European Union taxes on American companies, citing unfair treatment of firms like Apple, Google, and Facebook.

Trump voiced support for reducing corporate taxes and renewing expiring tax cuts, linking them to job creation and inflation reduction. He reaffirmed his stance on US energy policies, advocating for expanded fossil fuel production and a rollback of Biden-era climate policies.