United States President-elect Donald Trump, who is set to swear-in as 47th President today, plans to take swift action against 51 intelligence officials on his first day in officet. In an apparent act of revenge against Joe Biden and his son Hunter, Donald Trump is likely to suspend security clearances of the intelligence officials, including CIA directors John Brennan and James Clapper, who had claimed that Hunter Biden's laptop containing evidence of foreign-influenced drug peddling and his dealings with foreign entities, bore “the classic earmarks” of Russian disinformation.

According to a report in The New York Post, Donald Trump will revoke security clearances of these 51 intelligence officials on the first day of signing executive orders in the Oval Office after his swearing-in ceremony.

Recovered emails reveal that Hunter Biden introduced his father, Joe Biden, to a top executive at a Ukrainian energy company. This meeting occurred before Joe Biden reportedly pressured Ukrainian officials to dismiss a prosecutor investigating the company, according to a October 2020 report.

While it was eventually relayed that Hunter Biden's laptop - which had accusations of foreign-influence drug trafficking – was authentic, the federal agency stood by its “disinformation” concerns.

THE OCTOBER 2020 BOMBSHELL ON HUNTER BIDEN'S LAPTOP In October 2020, in the run up to the Presidential elections, a report claimed that a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden was abandoned at a repair shop in Delaware. The laptop allegedly contained documents, pictures, emails that suggested that Hunter Biden had dealings with some entities in Ukraine and China.

During a Presidential debate, Joe Biden addressed the laptop controversy as a “Russian plan.”

“There are 50 former national intelligence folks who said that what's accusing me of is a Russian plan,” he said.

What are executive orders Donald Trump is expected to sign? Donald Trump will be signing a flurry of executive orders on Day 1 of taking office – which is standard practice for any incoming president.